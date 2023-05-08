Congressman Steven Horsford Kicks-Off iFoster’s Jobs Program in Nevada
Part of Rep. Horsford’s $7.3 Million Health, Safety, Jobs, and Community Wellness Package
Strengthening our community starts with supporting our most vulnerable members,”TRUCKEE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- iFoster (www.ifoster.org) announced today the formal launch of its Job’s Program in Nevada at an event with Rep. Horsford, hosted by Workforce Connections, Southern Nevada’s Local Workforce Development Board (LWDB).
— Congressman Steven Horsford (NV-04)
Congressman Steven Horsford (NV-04) previously secured $7.3 million in federal funds to accelerate job growth, improve public safety, and strengthen community wellness across the 4th District of Clark County. $150,000 of these funds were committed to iFoster to bring its foster youth jobs program to Nevada. In partnership with Clark County Social Services, iFoster will serve Nevada's 500 transition-age foster youth (16-21) annually.
“Strengthening our community starts with supporting our most vulnerable members,” said Rep Horsford. “Only 16% of Clark County transition-age foster youth currently receive employment or vocational training support, well below the national average. With this funding I secured, iFoster will provide services to reduce unemployment and homelessness while improving graduation rates and career opportunities for foster youth across Clark County”.
Employment is critical for foster youth to successfully transition to adulthood. The iFoster Jobs Program enables foster youth to earn competitive, livable-wage jobs through a program model of workforce readiness, job skills training, reducing barriers, and pipelines to private sector employment. It has been evaluated by the Administration for Children and Families as a promising practice for foster youth employment.
“This project provides a pathway to self-sufficiency through job skills training, paid work experience, and employment placement for foster youth,” said Serita Cox, CEO of iFoster. “This project will replicate iFoster’s evidence-based Job Program model, which has graduated over 1,000 foster youth since 2017.”
The Walter S. Johnson Foundation / Whittier Trust, a long-time supporter of iFoster, is providing additional funding to support the launch of the iFoster Jobs Program in Nevada.
“Stable employment is one of the most important opportunities we can give to foster youth,” said Yali Lincroft, Vice President/Philanthropic Services, Walter S. Johnson Foundation / Whittier Trust. “We are excited to help bring this proven program to Nevada to provide the training and opportunities our young people need to achieve successful independence.”
iFoster would like to acknowledge its Nevada-based partners who are providing resources and expertise, including: Rep. Steven Horsford, NV Workforce Connections, Clark County School District, Legal Aid Center of Southern NV, City of Las Vegas, Foster Kinship, the Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) Fostering Success Initiative, UNLV Fostering Scholars Program, HELP of Southern Nevada, Clark County Department of Children Services, and many more.
About iFoster
iFoster is a 501c3 national non-profit with the largest and most inclusive online community of youth, caregivers, and organizations in foster care; with over 70,000 members in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Guam. iFoster’s mission is to ensure that every child growing up outside their biological home has the resources and opportunities they need to become successful. Through its members, iFoster supports over 150,000 children and youth in foster care and aging out every year, connecting them to over $195 Million in resources and supportive services.
