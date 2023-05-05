A LOVE THAT HAS NOTHING TO HIDE
Clint and Cece beat all odds with their undying love for each otherTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Nwanganga Shields writes a compelling love story that will break all racial boundaries and stigmas. The story begins with Clint, who is a busy lawyer but also likes to visit various memorials in his free time. He then comes across this beautiful young woman, Cece, while taking a quick jog in the wonderful spring weather. As Clint does his usual routines throughout the day, he bumps into Cece most of the time, coincidentally. Both of them caught each other's eyes and eventually blossomed into a romantic relationship.
Clint, who is a handsome African-American, and Cece, a beautiful white young girl, develop their relationship with each other. But at this time, both of their families are not in favor of their relationship as there are differences in each other’s cultures that their families are not into. Readers shouldn’t miss getting a copy of A Tear and A Smile: A Love Story by Nwanganga Shields. It's available on Amazon, and all leading online bookstores.
Author Nwanganga Shields has resided in Nigeria, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. She now lives in Bethesda, Maryland. She started her career in writing after retiring from working at the World Bank. She wishes that her writing could give readers something to ponder every time they read her book. Currently, she is writing about a funeral, which her readers will be intrigued by.
