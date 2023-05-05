Parenting 101: Helping and Understanding A Hurting Child
Ever considered what it's like to lose a parent? Or yet to lose both parents? And what would it be like to live in the foster care system or in an orphanage? Most people are lucky enough to not experience these adverse life experiences at a young age but to the many who end up in the system life may not be that easy. It takes a great deal of understanding and patience to be able to get these children to process their emotions and grow up to be stable adults and give them a better life as a well known saying "it takes a village to raise a child".
In the book, Help for the Hurting Child: Christian Approaches to Therapeutic Parenting by Larry E. Banta MD, it tackles the difficult topic of parenting from a Christian and psychiatrist perspective. Giving adoptive parents parenting insights into understanding the needs of these children and giving them techniques and tips that will allow them to provide these children with the care and quality of life they require. Talking about the lives of these children in the foster care system and orphanages to provide parents with insight into their children's experiences and to help them better understand these children.
Larry E. Banta, MD., a medical doctor who specializes in psychiatry, has written a field guide to parenting that gives parents the key into understanding the inner workings of their child's mind. Giving parents access to help that could potentially aid them in their mission to give their children the best possible care.
Want to learn more about the experiences of children within the foster care system? Then read about it in Larry E. Banta MD’s book titled Help for the Hurting Child: Christian Approaches to Therapeutic Parenting. Get your copy now from Amazon and other major online retailers.
