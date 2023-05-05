History and Theology at Work: New Discoveries Revealed
Dive Deep Into New Historical Evidences Exposed by Author S D NorrisTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The history that we know today is passed on from one person to another - literature after literature - and is accepted because of its various pieces of evidence. But what if new concrete evidence attempts to change its course?
What if we attempt to unravel the facts hidden from Biblical scholars for 2000 years? And amazingly - what if new evidence presents that Joseph - Jesus’ father - was not poor at all?
A new book aims to shed light to various conceptions and misconceptions through a scholarly attempt to identify all of the persons related to Jesus from 100 BC through 100 AD.
Written by prolific author Steven Donald Norris, who dedicated his 50 years of life in his interest in genealogy, the book will show new evidence of Jesus’ life, family, and history through a deep dive on the history of the man who saved humanity from eternal damnation - Jesus Christ.
“Unraveling the Family History of Jesus: History of the Extended Family of Jesus from 100 BC” is a jaw-dropping read that details important pieces of evidence and brings fresh perspectives to our faith and our knowledge of the life of Jesus.
One of the exposés of Mr. Norris is showing exactly which Kings were Jesus’ great grandparents, the discovery of "Matthat", the great grandfather of Jesus, Jesus’ legitimacy to the throne of Judea, and Jesus' great uncles and aunts and how they were deeply involved in the events that led to the rise of Jesus, his death and resurrection, and the eventual destruction of Jerusalem in 70 AD.
Mr. Norris graduated from Claremont School of Theology. After several careers in retail, commodities, and real estate he has also found that his interest in genealogy has been a strong force for almost 50 years in his life.
“Unraveling the Family History of Jesus: History of the Extended Family of Jesus from 100 BC” and Mr. Norris’ other masterpiece “Identifying the Patriarchs from Non-Biblical Sources” are now available on Amazon and other major digital platforms worldwide.
