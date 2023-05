VIETNAM, May 5 - HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính will lead the Vietnamese high-ranking delegation to attend the 42nd ASEAN Summit from May 9-11 in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia.

The visit is made upon the invitation of the President of the Republic of Indonesia and Chairman of the 42nd ASEAN Summit, Joko Widodo. — VNS