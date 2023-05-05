Norman Currey’s Book Gets A Thumbs Up
“Airplane Stories and Histories” Gets a Nod from Professional Reviewer, IndieReaderTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With the tough and tight competition in the book industry today, only few books stand out, especially those under self-published authors. But recently, a book about airplane stories and histories gets its much-needed and much-deserved attention.
“Airplane Stories and Histories” a book written by Norman Currey gets positive reviews from IndieReader, a professional book reviewing company. Its avid buyers on Amazon also gave it the same approval.
Neil Czeszejk from Indie Reader writes: “To add to the reader's enjoyment, and increased grasp of different mechanical nuances, the text comes with an assortment of illustrations and photographs at the end of most chapters. This helps carry a tone of reverence and wistfulness that proves surprisingly poignant... Forever startling, meticulous, and elegantly crafted, the text is sure to lure in countless readers.”
Adam Cantu, a verified reviewer and buyer from Amazon says, “This will be an enjoyable read for those interested in aviation history. Norman Currey's work reads like a memoir about his experience with various aircraft in his life. It gives interesting and brief technical characteristics about the aircraft, but the entirety is about the technical aspects of the crafts themselves, but the circumstances surrounding them at those points in history as they were being engineered and developed.” he says.
Cantu continues by saying that he found it to be easy to get through as it was a good mix of technical information and historical accounts.
Currey was born in Yorkshire, England, in 1926. He graduated as an aeronautical engineer in 1948 and was a stress engineer on the de Havilland Comet. He went to Canada and helped design the Jetliner and Arrow. He spent 30 years at Lockheed, working in the C-130 JetStar, C-5, and special projects. He is a Chartered Engineer and a Fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society and has lectured in the U.S. and abroad. He is also the author of Aircraft Landing Gear Design: Principles and Practices, AIAA1988.
“Airplane Stories and Histories” is now up for grabs on Amazon and other leading digital platforms worldwide. You may also visit the author’s website at normancurrey.com.
