Dr. Lawrence Banta: Giving The Unfortunate Next Generation A Hope And A Future
All children deserve an opportunity to have a home.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Belongingness, the feeling of being heard, and wanted is what everybody finds comfort in. Young and old people constantly need security.
As some children are given a complete family and a chance to have an education, some are deprived of even a breakfast meal, concerned if they would have something to eat the next day or water to drink.
Thankfully, good samaritans sent by God are taking the challenge of helping the ones in need. Larry E. Banta MD authors a book that mainly targets workers for foster homes, adoptive homes, orphanages, and the like.
This book is entitled “Help for the Hurting Child: Christian Approaches to Therapeutic Parenting”, and aims to give a therapeutic way of parenting. These children who didn’t have the luxury of being brought up by biological parents need the same amount of tender love and care as the ones who had it.
As much as these orphans yearn to be sheltered, Christians should be the ones to take the first step. Called to serve people regardless of their demographics.
Be part of the people who spread the good news and the good knowledge of paving a healthy and functional way for these children. It may seem difficult or challenging, but it’s extremely rewarding to the heart and soul.
For more information, get a copy now on Amazon and other leading digital bookstores.
