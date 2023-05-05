A Beginner’s Guide to Raising a Child
Take this journey with author and psychiatrist Larry E. Banta MD as he guides parents through their children's minds.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Adoption is a difficult endeavor undertaken by parents; it necessitates extensive planning and preparation in order to meet the needs of these children in the hopes of providing them with a better future. As hard as it is for these prospective parents, it is even harder on the children involved – since most of these children have lost their biological parents one way or another, leaving most emotionally unavailable and distant. As a result, helping these children overcome their emotional traumas requires a great deal of patience and understanding.
In his book, Help for the Hurting Child: Christian Approaches to Therapeutic Parenting, Larry E. Banta MD talks about the ways adoptive parents can help their adopted children to live a healthy life and express to them that they are in a safe environment. Discussing the struggles of these children in foster homes and orphanages, as well as how to address their emotional, psychological, and physiological needs, and providing tips and techniques to help parents better care for these children. Reminding parents that parenting is a triathlon, not a sprint, and that it is okay to ask for help.
Written eloquently, Larry E. Banta MD was able to capture the essential needs of these children and how to properly address them, providing parents insights in hopes of helping them take care of these children. A truly magnificent book, written in layman’s language that aims to help readers understand the principles and teachings without sounding too technical.
Learn about parenting and understanding the needs of children in Larry E. Banta MD’s guide to parenting titled Help for the Hurting Child: Christian Approaches to Therapeutic Parenting. Get your copy now from Amazon and other major online retailers.
