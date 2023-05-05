Up-and-Coming Book Exposes Importance of Divine Wisdom
Dr. Darrell Sias Pens ‘Absolute Masterpiece’ in “40 Days to Divine Wisdom”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Day in and day out, people are consumed with advertising, with media, with their careers, or with their quest for ultimate success. But what if all these are bound to end? What if all that you have been working hard for will go in vain, because the fact is, the earthly goal has boundaries?
A new book finally exposes the glaring truth that will enlighten everyone’s spirits. The book teaches the key role of what we call “Divine Wisdom” at its role in people’s lives. The book sums it all in one line: “Everything that we do is bound to fail without Divine wisdom.”
Written by prolific and rising author Darrell Sias, the book “40 Days To Divine Wisdom: The Mind of God Contained” is a book that spits the truth out.
“Many books have been written about dreams, visions, planning your future, and being structured in life,” Sias says. “Setting goals and how to reach those goals. Writing your five-year plans with daily, weekly and monthly strategies that will assure you great success in fulfilling those endeavors. Yes, we need structure to keep us out of chaos. We need to design a road map for success to keep us on track in where we are headed so one will recognize when they have veered off course. When you've reached your level of success and boredom begins to set in, what's next?” he asks.
The book goes on to say that when the excitement of life begins to wane and your creative flow comes to a halt, Divine wisdom is next.
“Real-life existence begins and finishes with living in the realm of our divine nature,” Dr. Sias explains. “This produces the divine wisdom created for our existence on earth. Posture yourselves for an encounter with true spiritual reality and power, your true lineage in life, and an eternal ancestry,” he continues.
Aside from this book, Dr. Sias also published 40 Days To Divine Wisdom: A Devotional Study that garnered astounding recommendations from many buyers online through positive comments about the book.
“40 Days to Divine Wisdom: The Mind of God Contained” is now out on Amazon and other leading digital bookstores worldwide.
