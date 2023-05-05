Get Ahead of the Tax Curve with Early Tax Filing

Tax Filing Start Date Filing Your 1040 Tax Form First Day to File Taxes

TRAVERSE CITY, MI, US, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For those looking to get a jump on their taxes, filing early may be the way to go. With tax season, it is important to remember that filing early can provide some key benefits and help alleviate the stress of waiting until the last minute.

Filing early allows taxpayers to get ahead of any potential issues that may arise when filing taxes. This includes ensuring all necessary forms are received in time and that any other additional paperwork is taken care of in advance.

Additionally, filing taxes early gives taxpayers more time to review their returns and make sure they have taken advantage of all available deductions and credits. In some cases, those who file early may even receive their refunds earlier than those who wait until the last minute.

In addition to providing financial benefits, filing taxes early has also been shown to reduce stress levels associated with preparing for tax season or waiting for refunds to arrive.

The IRS has also stated that they anticipate providing refunds to taxpayers faster than ever before, with most refunds expected to issue within 21 days after the return is accepted. Taxpayers who are expecting a refund should file their returns as soon as possible and use direct deposit to receive the funds quickly.

This year, the IRS cautions taxpayers to watch out for bogus emails claiming to be from them or other tax-related entities. The IRS does not initiate contact with taxpayers by email to request personal or financial information, so any emails claiming such should be reported immediately.

For more information about National Tax Reports and early tax filing visit https://nationaltaxreports.com/