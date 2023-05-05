Submit Release
RGC Resources, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Earnings

/EIN News/ -- ROANOKE, Va., May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGCO) announced consolidated Company earnings of $6,341,886, or $0.64 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to a net loss of $24,494,429, or $2.89 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Underlying earnings of $6,341,886, a non-GAAP measure that excludes the after-tax impairments recorded in fiscal 2022, for the current fiscal quarter represents a 25% increase over the prior year second fiscal quarter underlying earnings of $5,077,546. CEO Paul Nester stated, “We experienced strong underlying earnings growth from improved utility margins associated with customer growth and implementation of the new non-gas rates.”

Net loss for the twelve months ended March 31, 2023 was $1,224,411, or $0.12 per share. Underlying net income for the twelve months ended March 31, 2023 was $10,115,158, or $1.03 per share, compared to $9,273,396, or $1.11 per share, for the twelve months ended March 31, 2022. Nester attributed the underlying net income increase to improved utility margins associated with infrastructure replacement programs, customer growth and the implementation of the new non-gas rates. The underlying earnings per share change is due to the impact of the March 2022 equity offering on the weighted average shares outstanding.

RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC.

Utility margins is a non-GAAP measure defined as utility revenues less cost of gas. Underlying net income removes the effect of the after-tax impairment charge from the results of operations to enhance the comparability of financial results between periods. Management considers these non-GAAP measures to provide useful information to both management and investors for purpose of such comparability and in evaluating operating performance, but they should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 is not indicative of the results to be expected for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2023 as quarterly earnings are affected by the highly seasonal nature of the business and weather conditions generally result in greater earnings during the winter months.

The statements in this release that are not historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause the Company’s actual results and experience to differ materially from any expectations expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements, regarding customer growth, infrastructure investment and margins. These risks and uncertainties include gas prices and supply, geopolitical considerations and regulatory and legal challenges and those set forth in Item 1-A of the Company’s fiscal 2022 Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current expectations only as of the date they are made. The Company assumes no duty to update these statements should expectations change or actual results differ from current expectations except as required by applicable laws and regulations.

Past performance is not necessarily a predictor of future results.

Summary financial statements for the second quarter and twelve months are as follows:

RGC Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
               
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  March 31,   March 31,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
               
Operating revenues $ 38,029,657     $ 29,529,683     $ 102,684,451     $ 80,196,863  
Operating expenses   28,438,235       22,086,295       85,453,680       65,277,556  
Operating income   9,591,422       7,443,388       17,230,771       14,919,307  
Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated affiliate   2,867       (445 )     5,744       386,350  
Impairment of unconsolidated affiliates   -       (39,822,213 )     (15,270,090 )     (39,822,213 )
Other income, net   121,824       344,510       986,464       961,521  
Interest expense   1,395,862       1,103,844       5,054,255       4,232,992  
Income (loss) before income taxes   8,320,251       (33,138,604 )     (2,101,366 )     (27,788,027 )
Income tax expense (benefit)   1,978,365       (8,644,175 )     (876,955 )     (7,489,448 )
               
Net income (loss) $ 6,341,886     $ (24,494,429 )   $ (1,224,411 )   $ (20,298,579 )
               
Net earnings (loss) per share of common stock:              
Basic $ 0.64     $ (2.89 )   $ (0.12 )   $ (2.42 )
Diluted $ 0.64     $ (2.89 )   $ (0.12 )   $ (2.42 )
               
Cash dividends per common share $ 0.1975     $ 0.1950     $ 0.7850     $ 0.7600  
               
               
Reconciliation of GAAP net income to underlying net income:            
Net income (loss) as reported $ 6,341,886     $ (24,494,429 )   $ (1,224,411 )   $ (20,298,579 )
Impairment - net of income tax   -       29,571,975       11,339,569       29,571,975  
Underlying net income $ 6,341,886     $ 5,077,546     $ 10,115,158     $ 9,273,396  
               
Underlying earnings per share: basic and diluted $ 0.64     $ 0.60     $ 1.03     $ 1.11  
               
               
               
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:            
Basic   9,911,202       8,486,518       9,838,497       8,372,548  
Diluted   9,918,708       8,486,518       9,838,497       8,372,548  
               


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
       
  March 31,
Assets   2023       2022  
Current assets $ 32,360,035     $ 32,520,634  
Utility property, net   239,285,862       218,709,630  
Other non-current assets   24,806,325       37,128,221  
       
Total Assets $ 296,452,222     $ 288,358,485  
       
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
Current liabilities $ 43,632,463     $ 36,576,652  
Long-term debt, net   112,762,045       104,841,078  
Deferred credits and other non-current liabilities   39,779,306       41,478,026  
Total Liabilities   196,173,814       182,895,756  
Stockholders' Equity   100,278,408       105,462,729  
       
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 296,452,222     $ 288,358,485  
               


Contact:     Jason A. Field
VP, CFO
Telephone:   540-777-3997
     

