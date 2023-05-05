Clear Communication Academy Launches New Intensive Presentation Training Program

/EIN News/ -- Studio City, CA, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Communication Academy has recently announced the launch of its intensive Presentation Training Program customized for those who want to take their presentation skills to a new level.

The new long-term presentation training offers multi-day and multi-month formats to ensure participants have enough time to work with the experts on audience analysis, content development, delivery techniques, rehearsals, and feedback. Throughout the training, participants will get multiple full-day workshops, follow-up virtual training, KPIs, homework, challenges, and more. The format of the long-term program is customized to meet client needs and topics focus on what matters most to them.

Besides their extensive presentation training programs for groups, CCA also offers personalized one-on-one presentation coaching sessions for those who have an upcoming presentation, helping them to impress audiences with remarkable content and a compelling delivery.

About Presentation Coaching

Clear Communication Academy’s one-on-one presentation coaching program has a unique approach that combines the science of psychology with Hollywood storytelling secrets and theatre training.

The program assists Founders & CEOs, executives, entrepreneurs, and business and sales professionals to elevate their communication skills by leveraging CCA coaches’ expertise in the art of story delivery and understanding human behavior to teach clients how to craft and deliver messages that engage and persuade.

All participants of the presentation coaching program receive:

Presentation skills assessment

Personalized strategy

Sets of proven exercises and skill-building activities

Practice & Feedback

Clear Communication Academy offers various one-on-one presentation coaching topics to help clients hone their communication skills and see improvements in the areas that matter most to them.

Company Event Presentations : for anyone who aims to create and deliver an impactful presentation

: for anyone who aims to create and deliver an impactful presentation TED Talk Coaching : for speakers who want to prepare a dynamic and meaningful TedTalk-like speech that will leave a lasting impression – whether it is for TedTalk or any other speaking event

: for speakers who want to prepare a dynamic and meaningful TedTalk-like speech that will leave a lasting impression – whether it is for TedTalk or any other speaking event Conference Presentations: for professionals who are scheduled to showcase their work and share their expertise at a conference in an informative and engaging way

About Clear Communication Academy

Clear Communication Academy is an international training company focused on improving the communication skills of individuals and organizations. For more than a decade, the company has been helping CEOs, executives, companies, actors, and politicians to communicate with impact and influence their audience. Learn more about CCA’s group training, one-on-one coaching, and courses here.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/clear-communication-academy-launches-new-intensive-presentation-training-program/

Clear Communication Academy 12400 Ventura Blvd Suite 375 Studio City CA 91604 United States https://www.clearcommunicationacademy.com/ pr@cca.com