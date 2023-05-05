Aligner32 Launches Single Arch Clear Aligners for Effective, Convenient and Discreet Teeth Straightening at Home
Aligner32, the leading brand in clear aligner treatment in USA, has launched a new product – Single Arch Aligners.SUGARLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aligner32, the leading brand in clear aligner treatment, has launched a new product – Single Arch Aligners. These aligners are custom-made to straighten the teeth for either upper or lower teeth only. Designed to help people achieve straighter teeth without the need for uncomfortable metal braces or expensive orthodontic treatments, the Single Arch Aligners are available in two plans: All-Day and Night Wear.
Single Arch aligners are the perfect solution for those who need to align an individual arch but don't want to pay the price of a full set. Made from clear, comfortable, and durable material, these single arch aligners are custom-made to fit your teeth and gradually shift them into their desired position.
The All-Day Single Arch Aligners are perfect for those who want to straighten their teeth while going about their daily activities. With the All-Day Single Arch plan, you can achieve faster results and enjoy the comfort of straightening your teeth in the convenience of your home. The plan costs $849, or you can choose to pay $76.63 per month.
For busy individuals who don't have the time to wear aligners during the day, Aligner32 offers the Night-Wear Single Arch Aligners. These aligners are designed to straighten your teeth while you sleep, allowing you to achieve a beautiful smile without interrupting your daily routine. The Night-Wear plan costs $949, or you can choose to pay $86 per month.
As part of the launch, Aligner32 is offering a teeth whitening kit worth $59.99, a set of retainers worth $199, free shipping within the US mainland, and refinement as part of the package. Aligner32 also offers a guarantee, whereby if their orthodontists determine that a customer is not a suitable candidate for aligner treatment, patients will receive a full refund. Furthermore, if the customer is not happy with their results by the end of the treatment, Aligner32 will offer a free refinement (terms and conditions applied).
The process of getting started with Aligner32's Single Arch Aligners is simple and easy. First, customers receive an impression kit that they can use to take their dental impressions. They can then send back the impressions to Aligner32 to determine if they are a candidate for the Single Arch Aligners. Based on the impressions, Aligner32's experts will create a customized 3D treatment plan with a smile projection. The customer will have the opportunity to approve and modify the plan before Aligner32 begins fabricating the invisible aligners. Finally, Aligner32 fabricates the custom aligners and ships them to the customers within the convenience of their home.
Aligner32's Single Arch Clear Aligners are now available for purchase on the company's website.
About Aligner32
Aligner32 has been brought to the market to provide a better clear aligner experience to all seeking a better smile. We provide the latest approach to invisible aligner treatment powered by advanced technology, the industry's most efficient and effective service model, and the most affordable product. With advanced BPA-free plastics and remote monitoring, among other technological advancements, the Aligner32 clear aligner therapy is more effective, affordable, and accessible without sacrificing the quality and safety of receiving specialized, individualized care.
