Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Set to Reach US$ 41,900.3 Million by 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices refer to medical devices used in diagnosing and treating cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases. These devices are designed to improve the efficiency and accuracy of the treatment while minimizing the risks associated with traditional surgical procedures.

๐€๐œ๐œ๐จ๐ซ๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐€๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ž๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก, ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐œ๐š๐ซ๐๐ข๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ฒ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ฉ๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฅ ๐ฏ๐š๐ฌ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐š๐ซ ๐๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ข๐ณ๐ž ๐ฐ๐š๐ฌ ๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž๐ ๐š๐ญ $17,960.8 ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง 2020. ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ž๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ž๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ง๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ง๐ญ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฒ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐ฌ, ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐š ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฃ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ $41,900.3 ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ 2030. ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐š ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ ๐š๐ง๐ง๐ฎ๐š๐ฅ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž (๐‚๐€๐†๐‘) ๐จ๐Ÿ 8.5% ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ 2021 ๐ญ๐จ 2030.

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, such as coronary artery disease, heart failure, and peripheral artery disease, is a key factor driving the growth of the interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices market. In addition, technological advancements in medical devices, such as stents, catheters, and balloons, are making interventional procedures more efficient and effective, leading to increased adoption of these devices.

๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐๐ƒ๐ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ก๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐š๐ญ: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1072

Key Market Players

1. Abbott Laboratories

2. B. Braun Melsungen AG

3. Boston Scientific

4. Becton

5. Dickinson and Company.

6. Cardinal Health

7. Cook Group

8. Medtronic plc

9. Terumo Group

10. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

11. Biotronik SE & Co. KG

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐œ๐š๐ซ๐๐ข๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ฒ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ฉ๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฅ ๐ฏ๐š๐ฌ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐š๐ซ ๐๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐œ๐š๐ง ๐›๐ž ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐›๐ฒ ๐ญ๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ž๐ง๐-๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ.

By type, the market can be further divided into inferior vena cava (IVC) filters, plaque modification devices, hemodynamic flow alteration devices, accessories, angioplasty balloons, angioplasty stents, angioplasty catheters, and endovascular aneurysm repair stent grafts.

IVC filters are medical devices that are used to prevent blood clots from traveling from the lower extremities to the lungs, where they can cause serious health complications. Plaque modification devices, on the other hand, are designed to remove or modify plaque buildup in the arteries, which can lead to blockages and reduce blood flow. Hemodynamic flow alteration devices are used to improve blood flow by altering the shape or diameter of the blood vessel.

Angioplasty balloons, stents, and catheters are used in angioplasty procedures to open blocked or narrowed blood vessels in the heart and other parts of the body. Endovascular aneurysm repair stent grafts are used to treat abdominal aortic aneurysms by creating a new path for blood flow and preventing the aneurysm from rupturing.

By end-user, the market can be segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Hospitals are the largest end-user of interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices, due to the high volume of interventional procedures performed in these facilities. Ambulatory surgical centers are also significant end-users, as they offer a more convenient and cost-effective alternative to hospital-based procedures.

Geographically, North America is the largest market for interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices, due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in the region and the presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure. Europe is also a significant market, due to the growing aging population and the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures. The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases in the region and the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures.

๐ˆ๐ง๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ž๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ฒ๐ข๐ง๐ : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1072

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐œ๐š๐ซ๐๐ข๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ฒ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ฉ๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฅ ๐ฏ๐š๐ฌ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐š๐ซ ๐๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐œ๐š๐ง ๐š๐ฅ๐ฌ๐จ ๐›๐ž ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐›๐ฒ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š, ๐„๐ฎ๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š-๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‹๐€๐Œ๐„๐€.

North America is the largest market for interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices, with the United States accounting for a significant portion of the market share. The high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, such as coronary artery disease and peripheral artery disease, in the United States is a key driver of market growth in this region. Additionally, the region has a well-established healthcare infrastructure, which supports the adoption of advanced medical technologies, such as interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices.

Europe is also a significant market for interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices, with countries like Germany, France, and the United Kingdom leading the market. The region has a growing aging population, which is driving demand for minimally invasive procedures that improve quality of life. In addition, favorable government policies and reimbursement programs are supporting the adoption of interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices in this region.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases in the region and the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures. China, Japan, and India are the largest markets in this region, with increasing healthcare expenditure and growing healthcare infrastructure supporting market growth.

LAMEA, which includes Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, is also a growing market for interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices. The region has a large population base and a high burden of cardiovascular diseases, which is driving demand for advanced medical technologies. In addition, increasing healthcare expenditure and improving healthcare infrastructure are supporting the adoption of interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices in this region.

๐๐”๐‘๐‚๐‡๐€๐’๐„ ๐ ๐”๐‹๐‹ ๐‘๐„๐๐Ž๐‘๐“: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/interventional-cardiology-and-peripheral-vascular-devices-market/purchase-options