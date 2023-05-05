Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Set to Reach US$ 41,900.3 Million by 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices refer to medical devices used in diagnosing and treating cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases. These devices are designed to improve the efficiency and accuracy of the treatment while minimizing the risks associated with traditional surgical procedures.

𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐯𝐚𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $17,960.8 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2020. 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐨𝐟 $41,900.3 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2030. 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 8.5% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2021 𝐭𝐨 2030.

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, such as coronary artery disease, heart failure, and peripheral artery disease, is a key factor driving the growth of the interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices market. In addition, technological advancements in medical devices, such as stents, catheters, and balloons, are making interventional procedures more efficient and effective, leading to increased adoption of these devices.

Key Market Players

1. Abbott Laboratories

2. B. Braun Melsungen AG

3. Boston Scientific

4. Becton

5. Dickinson and Company.

6. Cardinal Health

7. Cook Group

8. Medtronic plc

9. Terumo Group

10. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

11. Biotronik SE & Co. KG

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐯𝐚𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫.

By type, the market can be further divided into inferior vena cava (IVC) filters, plaque modification devices, hemodynamic flow alteration devices, accessories, angioplasty balloons, angioplasty stents, angioplasty catheters, and endovascular aneurysm repair stent grafts.

IVC filters are medical devices that are used to prevent blood clots from traveling from the lower extremities to the lungs, where they can cause serious health complications. Plaque modification devices, on the other hand, are designed to remove or modify plaque buildup in the arteries, which can lead to blockages and reduce blood flow. Hemodynamic flow alteration devices are used to improve blood flow by altering the shape or diameter of the blood vessel.

Angioplasty balloons, stents, and catheters are used in angioplasty procedures to open blocked or narrowed blood vessels in the heart and other parts of the body. Endovascular aneurysm repair stent grafts are used to treat abdominal aortic aneurysms by creating a new path for blood flow and preventing the aneurysm from rupturing.

By end-user, the market can be segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Hospitals are the largest end-user of interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices, due to the high volume of interventional procedures performed in these facilities. Ambulatory surgical centers are also significant end-users, as they offer a more convenient and cost-effective alternative to hospital-based procedures.

Geographically, North America is the largest market for interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices, due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in the region and the presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure. Europe is also a significant market, due to the growing aging population and the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures. The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases in the region and the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐯𝐚𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞, 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐀.

North America is the largest market for interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices, with the United States accounting for a significant portion of the market share. The high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, such as coronary artery disease and peripheral artery disease, in the United States is a key driver of market growth in this region. Additionally, the region has a well-established healthcare infrastructure, which supports the adoption of advanced medical technologies, such as interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices.

Europe is also a significant market for interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices, with countries like Germany, France, and the United Kingdom leading the market. The region has a growing aging population, which is driving demand for minimally invasive procedures that improve quality of life. In addition, favorable government policies and reimbursement programs are supporting the adoption of interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices in this region.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases in the region and the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures. China, Japan, and India are the largest markets in this region, with increasing healthcare expenditure and growing healthcare infrastructure supporting market growth.

LAMEA, which includes Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, is also a growing market for interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices. The region has a large population base and a high burden of cardiovascular diseases, which is driving demand for advanced medical technologies. In addition, increasing healthcare expenditure and improving healthcare infrastructure are supporting the adoption of interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices in this region.

