Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market to Reach USD 7.8 Billion by 2032 Fueled by Rising Prevalence & Increased R&D Investments

The global Alzheimer's therapeutics market size is projected to reach USD 7.8 billion by 2032, and register a revenue CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market, valued at USD 5.2 billion in 2022, is expected to achieve a revenue CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of Alzheimer's disease, attributed to aging populations and lifestyle changes, is a key driver of market growth. Pharmaceutical companies' heightened focus on Research and Development (R&D) to develop new medications for Alzheimer's treatment is also contributing to market expansion.

Alzheimer's disease, a neurological condition affecting cognition, behavior, and memory, is characterized by the accumulation of beta-amyloid and tau proteins in the brain, leading to cell death. Market growth is fueled by the rising prevalence of Alzheimer's globally and the demand for effective therapies. Furthermore, advancements such as the use of biomarkers for early detection, enabling timely treatment, are expected to drive market revenue.

Combination therapies targeting different disease pathways, such as those addressing beta-amyloid and tau proteins simultaneously, show promise in early clinical trials and are contributing to market growth.

The aging population and increasing awareness of Alzheimer's disease are also factors driving market revenue growth. With elderly individuals being more susceptible to the disease, the demand for efficient therapies will continue to rise alongside the aging population. The recognition of the value of early detection and treatment further amplifies market growth.

Nevertheless, challenges such as the high cost of medication research and stringent regulatory frameworks pose obstacles to market revenue growth. The complex and expensive process of developing new Alzheimer's medications hinders new entrants in the market, while strict regulations for drug approval can delay the introduction of innovative treatments.

Segments Covered in the Report –

In terms of drug class outlook, the market is categorized into three main segments: cholinesterase inhibitors, NMDA receptor antagonists, and others. Cholinesterase inhibitors are a commonly prescribed class of drugs for Alzheimer's disease that work by increasing the levels of acetylcholine in the brain, which helps improve cognitive function. NMDA receptor antagonists, on the other hand, target the glutamate pathway and aim to regulate the activity of NMDA receptors in the brain. The "others" category includes various drugs and treatment options that are being explored and developed for Alzheimer's disease.

The distribution channel outlook segment focuses on how Alzheimer's therapeutics are made available to patients. The main distribution channels considered in this market are hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Hospital pharmacies play a crucial role in providing medications to patients during their hospital stays or outpatient visits. Retail pharmacies, such as community pharmacies, are easily accessible to the general public and provide medications for chronic diseases like Alzheimer's. Online pharmacies have gained popularity in recent years, offering convenience and easy access to a wide range of medications, including those for Alzheimer's disease.

The market analysis covers several regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In North America, countries such as the United States and Canada are expected to contribute significantly to market growth. Europe, including the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and BENELUX, is also a prominent market for Alzheimer's therapeutics. The Asia Pacific region, with countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea, is witnessing rapid growth due to factors such as the aging population and increasing healthcare infrastructure. In Latin America, countries like Brazil show potential for market expansion. The Middle East and Africa region, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Turkey, are also expected to contribute to the market's growth.

These regional and country-specific scopes provide insights into the market dynamics, regulatory landscape, and demand for Alzheimer's therapeutics in different parts of the world. Understanding these segments is essential for market players and stakeholders to identify growth opportunities, tailor their strategies, and cater to the specific needs of patients and healthcare systems in each region.

Strategic development:

In June 2021, the FDA granted approval to Biogen for Aduhelm, a groundbreaking drug designed to treat Alzheimer's disease. Aduhelm marks the first new treatment for Alzheimer's in nearly two decades, and it is anticipated to bring significant advancements to the Alzheimer's therapeutics market.

In December 2020, Eisai Co., Ltd. and Biogen made the decision to discontinue the Phase 3 clinical study (Clarity AD/Study 301) of BAN2401, an Alzheimer's drug. This choice was based on an interim analysis conducted by an independent data monitoring committee, which indicated that the study was unlikely to meet its primary objective.

Pfizer Inc. commenced a Phase 3 clinical trial in August 2020 for its investigational drug, PF-05251749, targeting mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease. The trial aims to enroll approximately 1,500 patients and is projected to conclude in 2022.

In July 2020, Novartis AG and Amgen Inc. obtained FDA approval for Aimovig, their drug designed to prevent migraines in adults. Aimovig, a calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) inhibitor, has also exhibited promise in Alzheimer's disease treatment.

Johnson & Johnson initiated a Phase 3 clinical trial in June 2020 for its investigational drug, JNJ-63733657, which targets early Alzheimer's disease. The trial aims to enroll around 1,500 patients and is expected to be completed in 2023.

In May 2020, Eli Lilly and Company initiated a Phase 3 clinical trial for its investigational drug, donanemab, intended for the treatment of early-stage Alzheimer's disease. The trial is set to enroll approximately 1,500 patients and is projected to conclude in 2025.

Merck & Co., Inc. made the decision in February 2020 to discontinue its Phase 3 clinical trial of verubecestat, a drug developed for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease. The discontinuation was based on an interim analysis that suggested the drug would not demonstrate significant clinical benefits.

In January 2020, Allergan plc initiated a Phase 3 clinical trial for its investigational drug, AGN-241751, targeting the treatment of agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease. The trial aims to enroll approximately 420 patients and is scheduled to be completed in 2021.

In December 2019, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. received FDA approval for its drug, Ajovy, as a preventive treatment for migraines in adults. Ajovy, a CGRP inhibitor, has also exhibited potential in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Competitive Landscape:

The Alzheimer's Therapeutics market is witnessing significant growth and intense competition, with numerous players striving to develop and introduce improved products. Among the key players in this market are Biogen, Eisai Co., Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Allergan plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Biogen has made notable advancements in the field, particularly with the approval of Aduhelm in 2021, a groundbreaking drug for Alzheimer's treatment. Eisai Co., Ltd. is actively involved in research and development efforts for Alzheimer's drugs. Pfizer Inc. has initiated a Phase 3 clinical trial for its investigational drug PF-05251749, targeting mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease. Novartis AG, in collaboration with Amgen Inc., achieved FDA approval for Aimovig, a drug initially intended for migraine prevention but showing promise for Alzheimer's treatment as well.

Johnson & Johnson is currently conducting a Phase 3 clinical trial for its investigational drug JNJ-63733657, aiming to treat early Alzheimer's disease. Eli Lilly and Company have initiated a Phase 3 clinical trial for their investigational drug donanemab, focusing on early-stage Alzheimer's treatment. Merck & Co., Inc. discontinued their Phase 3 clinical trial for verubecestat, while Allergan plc is conducting a Phase 3 clinical trial for AGN-241751, targeting agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. obtained FDA approval for Ajovy, a drug initially intended for migraine prevention but also showing potential for Alzheimer's treatment. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. is also actively engaged in the Alzheimer's Therapeutics market.

These major players, along with others in the industry, are continuously investing in research and development, clinical trials, and innovative approaches to address the growing challenges of Alzheimer's disease. Their efforts contribute to the overall advancements and competitiveness within the Alzheimer's Therapeutics market.

