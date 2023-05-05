Online Coding for Kids Market Size, Share, Growth Statistics, Trending Opportunities by 2032 | insightSLICE

insightSLICE Online Coding for Kids Market- insightSLICE

Online coding for kids is seen as an important component of STEM education and the increasing demand for this type of education is driving the market growth.

The importance of science, technology, engineering & mathematics in the modern world and the demand for coding education for kids is expected to continue to grow.” — insightSLICE

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Online Coding for Kids Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2023-2032 presents extensive information on the latest trends, factors driving the market growth, potential opportunities, and challenges that may impact the industry's market dynamics. It offers a detailed examination of the different market segments, such as age, language, and competitive landscape.

The global online coding for kids market size was estimated to be US$ 1.73 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 9.13 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 18.1%. Online coding for kids refers to the process of teaching children to code using online resources such as websites, apps, and software programs.

Coding, also known as computer programming, involves writing instructions that computers can understand to perform specific tasks. With the increasing importance of technology in modern society, coding has become an important skill for kids to learn, as it can help them develop problem-solving and critical thinking skills, as well as prepare them for future jobs in the technology sector.

Online coding for kids provides a flexible and interactive learning experience that can be tailored to the individual needs of each child. Many online coding platforms for kids offer courses and games that are designed to make coding fun and engaging, using elements such as gamification, storytelling, and visual programming. Online coding courses for kids can cover a range of programming languages, including Python, JavaScript, and Scratch, and can be suitable for children of all ages, from preschoolers to teenagers.

Growth driving factors of Global Online Coding for Kids Market

Following are some of the major factors driving the market –

Increasing demand for STEM education:

STEM education (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) has gained increasing importance in recent years as these subjects are seen as critical for preparing students for future jobs. Online coding for kids is seen as an important component of STEM education, and the increasing demand for this type of education is driving the growth of the market.

Rising adoption of online learning platforms:

Online learning has become increasingly popular in recent years, and the COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated this trend. Online learning platforms provide students with the flexibility to learn at their own pace and in their own time, which has made them particularly attractive for kids learning to code. For example, Code.org, one of the leading online coding platforms for kids, has reported that over 110 million students in more than 180 countries have used their platform to learn to code.

Growing trend of gamification in coding education for kids:

Gamification refers to the use of game-like elements such as rewards, points, and badges in non-game contexts, such as education. Gamification has been increasingly used in coding education for kids to make learning more engaging and fun. For example, Tynker, an online coding platform for kids, has developed coding games such as Dragon Spells, Candy Quest, and Lost in Space, which allow kids to learn coding while playing games.

The leading market segments of Global Online Coding for Kids Market

Based on age, the segment of 8-10 years old is likely the largest in the online coding for kids market. This age group is generally considered to be in the early stages of their primary education, and coding education is becoming an increasingly popular component of STEM education in many countries. Additionally, children in this age group are often at an ideal stage of development for learning coding, as they are starting to develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills, and are becoming more proficient in their reading and math abilities.

Many online coding courses for kids are specifically designed for this age group, offering a range of coding languages and concepts that are accessible and engaging for young learners. These courses often use game-like elements and interactive platforms to make learning to code more fun and appealing to children, helping to keep them engaged and motivated as they develop their coding skills. As children get older and move into the 11-13 and 14-16 age groups, they may continue to pursue coding education, but there may be a shift towards more advanced concepts and languages, as well as more specialized areas of coding such as web development or app development.

Geographically, North America currently being the largest market. Europe is also a significant market for online coding for kids, with countries such as the UK, Germany, and France contributing to this growth. The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing significant growth, driven by countries such as China and India, which have a large population of young learners and a high demand for technology education.

The Middle East and Africa region is also seeing growth in the online coding for kids market, particularly in countries such as the UAE and South Africa, which have a growing tech industry and a focus on improving education in science and technology. South America is a smaller market for online coding for kids, but is experiencing growth, particularly in countries such as Brazil and Argentina, where there is a growing demand for STEM education.

Overall, the growth in the online coding for kids market is driven by increasing demand for technology education and STEM education worldwide. Many countries are recognizing the importance of preparing their youth for careers in technology, and coding education is becoming an increasingly popular component of education systems globally. Additionally, the rise of online learning platforms and advancements in technology have made coding education more accessible than ever before, allowing children from all backgrounds and regions to participate and learn valuable coding skills.

The key players of the Global Online Coding for Kids Market are:

Code.org (USA), Codeacademy (USA), CodeMonkey (Israel), Codesters (USA), Coding Dojo (USA), Coding Ninjas (India), edX (USA), Kano Computing (UK), Khan Academy (USA), Kodable (USA), Roblox (USA), Scratch (USA), Tynker (USA), Udacity (USA), WhiteHat Jr (India) and Others.

Market Segmentation

Based on Age:

• 5-7 years

• 8-10 years

• 11-13 years

• 14-16 years

Based on Language:

• Scratch

• Python

• Java

• HTML/CSS

• JavaScript

Based on Region

• North America

> United States

> Canada

> Rest of North America

• Europe

> Germany

> United Kingdom

> Italy

> France

> Spain

> Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

> Japan

> India

> China

> Australia

> South Korea

> Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

> UAE

> Saudi Arabia

> South Africa

> Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

> Brazil

> Rest of South America

