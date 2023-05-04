Governor Cooper Announces State Boards and Commissions Nominations

NORTH CAROLINA, May 4 - Governor Roy Cooper announced nominations to boards and commissions today.

Gov. Cooper has nominated the following individuals for appointment to the North Carolina State Board of Education:

John M. Blackburn of Linville as the 7th Education District representative. Blackburn was appointed to the Board to complete an unexpired term in March of 2022 and is now being nominated for a full term. Blackburn was the President and General Manager of Linville Resorts, Inc. He is the chair of the Linville Foundation and the Linville Volunteer Fire Department Trust. He recently served on the Appalachian State University Board of Trustees.

Linda D. Cooper-Suggs of Wilson as the 3rd Education District representative. Cooper-Suggs is a retired classroom teacher and a previous member of the North Carolina House of Representatives.

Gov. Cooper has nominated the following individuals for reappointment to the North Carolina Utilities Commission:

ToNola D. Brown-Bland of Burlington as a member at-large. Commissioner Brown-Bland has served on the Commission since 2009. Prior to joining the Commission, she was an Associate General Counsel for the Greensboro City Attorney’s Office and an attorney for the Utilities Commission.

Daniel G. Clodfelter of Charlotte as a member at-large. Clodfelter has served on the Commission since 2017. Prior to joining the Commission, Clodfelter was a member of the North Carolina Senate for 15 years and prior to that was on the Charlotte City Council and the Mayor of Charlotte.

Charlotte A. Mitchell of Raleigh as a member at-large. Mitchell has served on the Commission since 2018 and has led the Commission as the chair since 2019. Prior to joining the Commission, Mitchell ran her own law practice.

Gov. Cooper has nominated the following individual for appointment to the North Carolina Teachers` and State Employees` Retirement System Board of Trustees:

Kimberly Mackey of Fuquay-Varina as an active teacher. Mackey is a social studies teacher for the Wake County Public School System, where she has worked since 2008.

