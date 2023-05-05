Automotive Actuators Market Projected to Reach USD 1,010.73 Billion by 2032 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The growth of the market is attributed to growing demand for advanced automation systems coupled with increasing inclination towards fuel-efficient vehicles

Automotive Actuators Market Size – USD 22.70 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.7%, Market Trends – Strict government regulations for fuel efficient vehicles in developing countries” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Automotive Actuators Market is projected to reach USD 41.09 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. Rising automation and medical aid within the automotive trade area has been increasing the demand for vehicles with advanced options and property. The new age passenger vehicle is provided with over 124 motor units in order to manage varied applications like light source positioning, grill shutter, seat adjustment, HVAC systems, and fluid and refrigerant valves, among others. Actuators play a key role in activating these applications as they convert an electrical signal into the specified linear and movement to supply the specified physical movement. Passenger cars, one among the segments analyzed by our analysts and sized during this study, displays the potential to grow manifold owing to increased demand of small vehicles across various parts of the globe. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes is quite vital for businesses during this area to stay at courant with the dynamical pulse of the market, which is poised to succeed in over USD 35.43 Billion by the year 2025.

Key Players operating in the industry are:

Denso Corporation, Nidec Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Johnson Electric, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Honeywell, Curtis-Wright, Flowserve, Emerson Electronic and SMC., Others

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Automotive Actuators Market on the basis of vehicle type, applications and region:

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Throttle Actuator

Seat Adjustment Actuator

Brake Actuator

Closer Actuator

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Although North America is the dominant market, but Asia Pacific is predicted to be the most important market, followed by Europe. China is calculable to dominate the Asia Pacific automotive mechanism market with the most important revenue share throughout the forecast amount. China is certainly the world’s largest vehicle manufacturer, which is predicted to be driving the expansion of this market within the region. Moreover, China has the potential to supply automotive parts in gallant volumes at a lower price that provides it a competitive edge over different countries.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Linear actuators pose a longer term of the automated actuators market as a result of they will be employed in machinery, valves and different places wherever linear motion is needed. Since the automation is rising and manufacturing plant automation is combined with the web of things the utilization of linear actuators is rising.

Within Europe, that continues to stay a vital part within the world economy, Federal Republic of Germany can add over USD 317.4 Million to the region's size and clout within the next five to six years, as a result of its magnified demand for vehicles and technologically aware shoppers. Over USD 277.2 Million price of projected demand within the region can return from the remainder of the ecu markets. In Japan, traveler Cars can reach a market size of USD 819.2 Million by the shut of the analysis amount.

BorgWarner introduced its next generation of throttle actuators in March 2019. It is an intelligent cam force propulsion (iCTA)—delivering higher fuel economy and reduced emissions with its innovative technology. iCTA combines edges of cam force propulsion and torsional assist. This technology is predicted to initial seem on a spread of vehicles from 2 major vehicle makers in China and North America in 2019 and 2020.

Radical Features of the Automotive Actuators Market Report:

The report encompasses Automotive Actuators market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Automotive Actuators industry

