Trocars Market Quantitative and Qualitative Analysis 2023 | Market Competitive Situation, and Forecast to 2032

Rising prevalence of cancer is a major factor driving market revenue growth

Trocars Market Size – USD 540.80 Million in 2022, Growth – at a CAGR of 7.2%, Market Trends – Increasing Research & Development (R&D) on developing biocompatible materials for manufacturing trocars” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA, May 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global trocars market size was USD 540.80 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising prevalence of cancer is a major factor driving market revenue growth. For instance, In India, yearly prevalence rates for colon cancer and rectal cancer in men are 4.4 and 4.1 per 100,000, respectively. A trocar is a clinical device comprising an obturator made of a metal or non-bladed tip, cannula, and seal. Trocar works as a gateway for making different instruments such as graspers, scissors, and staplers.

In addition, rising demand for Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS) in patient’s is another factor driving revenue growth of the market. Trocars relevance in MIS resides in its capacity to reduce bodily trauma to patients. MIS enables surgeons to do procedures with fewer incisions than traditional open surgery, which requires big incisions and extensive tissue dissection, patients experience less discomfort, less blood loss, quicker recovery times, and a lower risk of problems. Trocars are essential to the success of this method because these allow access to operative site without the need for significant incisions.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key participants include Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG., Applied Medical Resources Corporation, The Cooper Companies Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, CONMED Corporation, LaproSurge, Purple Surgical, and GENICON.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The disposable trocars segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global trocars market over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide. Diseases including cancer, obesity, and cardiovascular disorders are becoming more commonplace on a global scale. Demand for disposable trocars is rising by increasing use of MIS methods for treating these disorders, including laparoscopic and robotic surgery. In addition, technological advancements in trocar design is also expected to drive market revenue growth.

The general surgery segment is expected to account for significantly fast revenue growth rate in the global trocars market over the forecast period. This is due to significant advantages of trocars over traditional approaches in general surgery. Trocars have a number of benefits over standard open surgery, including lower discomfort, less blood loss, fewer problems, and quicker recovery times. Trocars are becoming increasingly popular in general surgery owing to these benefits.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global trocars market during the forecast period. This is attributed to presence of various companies involved in manufacturing of trocars in this region. Companies in the biomedical sector are currently concentrating their efforts on the development of precise trocars in this region.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Trocars market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Trocars market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Trocars market.

Emergen Research has segmented trocars Market on the basis of products, application, and region:

Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Disposable trocars

Responsible trocars

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

General surgery

Tumor removal surgery

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Research Report on the Trocars Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the Trocars market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Trocars market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Trocars market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Trocars market and its key segments?

