Obesity Treatment Market to Reach $ 39.7 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Prevalence of Obesity

The global obesity treatment market size was USD 10.44 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 39.7 billion in 2032

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Treating Obesity Market was worth USD 10.44 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 39.7 billion in 2032, with a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the rising prevalence of obesity worldwide, which is linked to several chronic conditions, including type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 1.9 billion people worldwide were overweight in 2016, with 650 million of them being obese. Consumers are becoming more aware of the negative impact of obesity on health and are seeking healthier lifestyles, prompting the development of various weight-management programs combining diet and exercise regimens.

Innovations in obesity treatment alternatives, including minimally invasive surgical techniques such as laparoscopic surgery and bariatric surgery, have also contributed to the market's revenue growth. Additionally, government programs to combat obesity are being implemented across the globe, such as the 'Healthy Weight for Life' campaign in Australia and the 'Childhood Obesity Plan' in the United Kingdom. However, the high cost of available obesity treatment alternatives, including bariatric surgery, and the absence of insurance coverage for obesity treatment choices are impeding market revenue growth.

Segments Covered in the Report –

The global obesity treatment market can be segmented based on treatment type outlook, prescription medication outlook, and end-use outlook.

In terms of treatment type outlook, the market can be divided into dietary changes, exercise and physical activity, and behavioral therapy. Dietary changes and exercise are considered to be the most effective ways of treating obesity. Consumption of a low-calorie diet, which includes fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, can help individuals achieve their weight-loss goals. Physical activity is an important component of a healthy lifestyle and can aid in weight loss, as well as prevent weight gain. Behavioral therapy, on the other hand, is a type of psychotherapy that focuses on modifying an individual's behavior to help them develop healthy habits and a positive self-image.

The market can also be segmented based on prescription medication outlook, which includes orlistat, lorcaserin, and phentermine and topiramate. Orlistat is a medication that blocks the absorption of fat in the intestine, thereby reducing the amount of calories absorbed by the body. Lorcaserin is a medication that reduces appetite and food intake by acting on serotonin receptors in the brain. Phentermine and topiramate are medications that work together to reduce appetite and increase feelings of fullness.

In terms of end-use outlook, the market can be divided into hospitals, clinics, academic and research institutes, and others. Hospitals and clinics are the major end-users of obesity treatment products and services, as they offer a wide range of treatment options for individuals suffering from obesity. Academic and research institutes, on the other hand, focus on developing new treatment options and conducting clinical trials to test the effectiveness of existing treatments.

Overall, the global obesity treatment market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the rising prevalence of obesity and growing awareness of its negative health effects. However, the high cost of available treatment options and the lack of insurance coverage for obesity treatment are major factors that may impede market growth.

Strategic development:

Allergan Plc (AbbVie) announced in September 2021 that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved its once-weekly GLP-1 receptor agonist, Semaglutide, for the treatment of obesity. The approval is a new treatment option for patients struggling with obesity and its associated conditions, such as type 2 diabetes.

Novo Nordisk A/S launched a new once-weekly injectable weight loss drug called Ozempic for the treatment of obesity in 2020. Ozempic is based on the GLP-1 receptor agonist, semaglutide, and is expected to significantly impact the obesity treatment market.

Roche Holding AG acquired the rights to a new obesity drug called setmelanotide from Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in 2018. Setmelanotide is a melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) agonist and is expected to be a breakthrough treatment for rare genetic disorders associated with obesity.

In the same year, Vivus, Inc. launched a new weight loss drug called Qsymia, which is a combination of phentermine and topiramate. The drug is approved for use in adults with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher.

In 2016, AstraZeneca Plc acquired ZS Pharma, a biopharmaceutical company that developed Lokelma, a potassium-binding drug used for the treatment of hyperkalemia. Lokelma is expected to have applications in the treatment of obesity as well.

Competitive Landscape:

The global obesity treatment market is experiencing significant growth due to various factors, including the rising incidence of obesity, sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy dietary habits, and increasing healthcare spending. These drivers have prompted major market players to develop innovative products, invest in research and development, and establish strategic partnerships to maintain their competitive advantage.

Some of the leading companies in the global obesity treatment market are Allergan Plc (AbbVie), Novo Nordisk A/S, Roche Holding AG, Vivus, Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Eisai Co., Ltd., Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc., Zafgen, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and Intarcia Therapeutics, Inc.

Allergan Plc (AbbVie) received FDA approval for its once-weekly GLP-1 receptor agonist, Semaglutide, for the treatment of obesity. Similarly, Novo Nordisk A/S launched its once-weekly injectable weight loss drug, Ozempic, which is based on the GLP-1 receptor agonist, semaglutide. Roche Holding AG acquired the rights to a breakthrough treatment for rare genetic disorders associated with obesity called setmelanotide. Vivus, Inc. launched a weight loss drug called Qsymia, which is a combination of phentermine and topiramate.

The market is expected to continue to grow as more companies develop new and innovative products to combat obesity, which is a significant health issue that is associated with several chronic conditions, including type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and some types of cancer. However, the high cost of obesity treatments and the absence of insurance coverage for these treatments continue to be major factors impeding market growth.

