Revolutionizing Military Operations : The Power of Advanced Sensors Software

Military Sensors Software Market

increase in demand for armored vehicles, and rise in adoption of unmanned vehicles such as UAVs are the factors that drive the Industry.

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , May 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Military Sensors Software Market by Platform (Space, Munition, Land, Naval, Airborne) and by Application (Combat Operations, Target Recognition, Electronic Warfare, Communication Navigation, Command Control, Surveillance Monitoring, Intelligence Reconnaissance): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032" The global military sensors software market is experiencing a significant growth due to increased procurement of defense systems by militaries globally. Military sensors are subsystem of a weapon, aircraft, or an electronic device that detects change in its surrounding or scans its environment to gather information. The collected information is then relayed to other electronic system, normally to a computer processor for processing and analyzing data. Military sensors are used in missiles, combat, aircrafts, and radars among a variety of system for navigation, weapon control, active guidance, target tracking, and environmental awareness. Moreover, sensors such as electro-optical sensors can be used to detect fog, smoke, and dust.

Recently, in 2019, US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) awarded Lockheed Martin a 12,300,000 USD contract to develop a long range, long duration, and payload capable unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV). Moreover, unmanned vehicles (UVs) or drones utilize state-of-art sensors such as ultrasonic fuel flow sensor, capacitive fuel level sensor, and light detection and ranging (LiDAR) sensors. Hence, the development of state-of-art sensors for unmanned vehicles and increased demand for drones will be driving the global military sensors market.

Top Key Companies:

Thales Group, BAE Systems plc, Raytheon Company, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Esterline Technologies Corporation, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, TE Connectivity Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Rockwest Solutions.

For instance, in December 2019, Pentagon (US Department of Defense headquarters) & Lockheed Martin signed a contract of 99,000,000 USD with Raytheon to integrate Raytheon’s next generation electro-optical distributed aperture system (DAS) into all variants of F-35 (an American stealth multirole combat aircraft) over the next two years. DAS is an awareness system providing 360-degree coverage for missile detection, aircraft tracking, fire control capability, and night vision among many other features.

Surge in military modernization programs, increase in demand for armored vehicles, and rise in adoption of unmanned vehicles such as UAVs are the factors that drive the global military sensors software market. However, policies on development & transfer of weapon system or related technology may hinder the market growth. On the contrary, development of internet of things (IoT), micro-electro chemical system (miniature mechanical & electronics integrated device), and AI present new pathways in the industry.

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LATAM)

The Middle East

Africa