QUASA Launches the World's First App for Crypto Freelancers QUASA Connect

/EIN News/ -- FRANKFURT, GERMANY, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QUASA (https://quasa.io/) is proud to announce the launch of the world's first App for crypto freelancers, QUASA Connect. There is a huge market for freelancing, just as there is a huge market for cryptocurrencies. That is why QUASA has seized the leadership role and intends to create a new cryptocurrency freelance market and force players out of the markets of classic centralized service platforms.





In fact, in the world, a complete ban on remote work between many countries due to different currencies, as well as the cost of converting and transferring fiat money is a problem, and therefore finding a solution to this problem becomes attractive, because it promises a benefit. And where dollars are not banned or have limited circulation, the total costs with freelancing exchanges commissions are up to 40-50% and higher, - said Slava Vasipenok, Founder and CEO of QUASA.

A $150 trillion market is at stake = this is the price of the problem.

When the price becomes exorbitant, it becomes a problem. Business solves the problem. Business seeks to reduce costs, and QUASA Connect, the world's first application for remote work, with payments in cryptocurrency between clients and contractors offers an alternative approach that solves this problem 10-20-50 times cheaper.

Web3 changes everything and reinvents the money system.

The new crypto-settlement tools in QUASA democratize access to services traditionally tied to fiat money and banks, and open up opportunities for hundreds of millions of people. By connecting your crypto-wallet, a freelancer or customer instantly settles among themselves using the QUASAcoin (QUA) cryptocurrency. In doing so, the QUASA project creates new and innovative ways to exchange money for labor/value without major points of failure.

QUASAcoin (QUA) is a QUASA governance token implemented on the Ethereum blockchain. The use of QUA tokens is a prerequisite for working in the QUASA Connect application.

QUASA eliminates the hemorrhoids associated with finding customers and contractors in different countries, as well as problems associated with payment and receipt of money. Users are not tied to any country, nor to the currency of any country, nor to banks, nor to payment systems, nor to the need for conversion and difficulties with banking operations, nor to absurd commissions and surcharges, nor to paperwork, there are no certificates, no "big brothers", no intermediaries - there is only a customer and a performer.

Now, quasa.io has more than 200K unique visitors per month and its community in social networks has 200K subscribers. The QUASAcoin (QUA) token is listed on many exchanges and leading rating agencies, such as CoinMarketCap (https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/quasa/) and CoinGecko (https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/quasacoin).

