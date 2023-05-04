Interfor Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

/EIN News/ -- BURNABY, British Columbia, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the “Company”) (TSX: IFP) announced the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company’s Annual General Meeting held today in Montreal, Quebec. A total of 37,222,951 common shares were voted by proxy and in person at the meeting representing 72.36% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. The nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 8, 2023, were elected as directors of the Company and detailed results of the votes cast by proxy and in person are set out below:



Name of Nominee Votes For For % Ian Fillinger 35,816,870 96.36% Christopher R. Griffin 36,026,671 96.92% Rhonda D. Hunter 25,894,372 69.66% J. Eddie McMillan 33,870,338 91.12% Thomas V. Milroy 36,467,853 98.11% Gillian L. Platt 36,488,294 98.17% Lawrence Sauder 34,317,540 92.33% Curtis M. Stevens 36,348,528 97.79% Thomas Temple 36,303,664 97.67% Douglas W.G. Whitehead 35,653,730 95.92%

At the Annual General Meeting, shareholders also approved: (i) the appointment of the auditor and authorization of the directors to fix the auditor’s remuneration; (ii) a non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company’s approach to executive compensation. Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual lumber production capacity of approximately 5.2 billion board feet and offers a diverse line of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.

