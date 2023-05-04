Credit Suisse Group AG: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; May 8, 2023 deadline

/EIN News/ -- Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased Credit Suisse securities (NYSE: CS) between March 10, 2022 and March 15, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The lawsuit alleges that the defendants made false or misleading statements, or omitted important information during the Class Period. Specifically, it claims that: (1) despite Lehmann's statements in December 2022, the significant increase in customer outflows that Credit Suisse experienced in October 2022 continued; (2) Credit Suisse understated the impact of its recent losses and failures in risk and compliance on its liquidity and ability to keep client funds; (3) as a result, Credit Suisse exaggerated its financial position and prospects; and (4) consequently, the Company's public statements during the relevant times were significantly false and misleading.

