Trinseo PLC (TSE): Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; July 20, 2023 deadline

LOS ANGELES, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Trinseo PLC ("Trinseo" or the "Company") (NYSE: TSE) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased Trinseo securities between May 3, 2021 and March 27, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

This lawsuit aims to seek damages from the defendants for violating federal securities laws. According to the complaint, the defendants made false or deceptive statements, or omitted important information during the class period. Specifically, they did not disclose that the Bristol, Pennsylvania plant had a history of safety issues under prior ownership and continued to have safety concerns after the company acquired it. Furthermore, they did not adequately disclose the specific risks associated with operating at that plant. The lawsuit claims that the company's operations at an unsafe plant increased the risk of adverse events such as chemical spills. As a result, the defendants' statements about the company's business, operations, and future prospects were false, misleading, and lacked a reasonable basis.

