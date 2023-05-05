North America Bone Cement Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report and Forecast 2023-2028
North America Bone Cement Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.80% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘North America Bone Cement Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the North America bone cement market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like product, application, end use, and major countries.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
North America Bone Cement Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry, Key Player, Report and Forecast
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Historical Market Size (2022): USD 329.89 million
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 5.80%
• Forecast Market Size (2028): USD 463.35 million
The increasing prevalence of orthopaedic disorders escalated by injuries, inclination towards sporting and adventurous activities, and lack of proper eating habits among people across the region, is propelling the demand for bone cement. The increasing geriatric population and rising rates of associated hospitalisations, are further bolstering the application of bone cement across hospitals and ambulatory surgical centres. The growing awareness about arthroplasty is further providing impetus to the North America bone cement market. This can be attributed to the faster recovery, reduced pain, and enhanced efficiency of the process.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-bone-cement-market/requestsample
Over the forecast period, the anticipated increase in concerns pertaining to osteoporosis is leading to improved treatment facilities and favourable reimbursement policies across healthcare units. Furthermore, the increasing demand for polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) across healthcare units, owing to the increasing inclination towards bone cement products with high mechanical strength and superior performance, is expected to fuel the North America bone cement market in the coming years.
North America Bone Cement Industry Definition and Major Segments
Bone cement is defined as type of biomaterial which is used in various kinds of medical procedures. It is prepared by making a smooth paste using a mixture of liquid and powder phases. Bonce cement has self-settling properties and exhibits strength and durability. It can bring comfort and re-channelise mobility among patients.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-bone-cement-market
Based on product, the market is segmented into:
• Calcium Phosphate Cement (CPC)
• Glass Polyalkenoate Cement
• Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Cement
On the basis of application, the market is divided into:
• Kyphoplasty
• Arthroplasty
• Vertebroplasty
Based on end use, the market is categorised into:
• Hospital
• Ambulatory Surgical Centres
• Clinics
On the basis of country, the market is bifurcated into:
• United States
• Canada
North America Bone Cement Market Trends
The key trends in the North America bone cement market include the growing advancements in healthcare units and institutions across strong economies such as the United States. These advancements are aimed towards improving the quality of diagnosis and treatment across hospitals and clinics. The strong foothold of globally leading manufacturing companies of medical products in this region is leading to progressive product innovations and sophistications of bone cement products. Over the forecast period, improvements in raw material transport are expected to improve the supply chain which is another crucial trend in the North America bone cement market.
The increasing prevalence of vertebral body compression fractures, induced by escalation in obesity cases and sedentary lifestyles led by the population, have been playing a pivotal role in the market. Furthermore, the growing research and innovations to develop minimally invasive treatment procedures in order to bolster the comfort of geriatric and paediatric patients are expected to be crucial trends in the bone cement market in North America over the coming years.
Key Market Players
The major players in the North America bone cement market report are:
• Johnson & Johnson MedTech (Depuy Synthes)
• Stryker Corporation
• Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc
• Smith & Nephew plc
• Medtronic plc
• DJO, LLC
• Globus Medical, Inc
• Arthrex, Inc.
• Cardinal Health, Inc.
• Heraeus Medical LLC
• Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Related Reports:
Load Balancer Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/load-balancer-market
Prepaid Card Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/prepaid-card-market
High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/high-density-polyethylene-hdpe-market
Interstitial Cystitis Drugs Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/interstitial-cystitis-drugs-market
Sodium Metabisulphite Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sodium-metabisulphite-market
Wardrobe Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/wardrobe-market
Areca Nut Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/areca-nut-market
Sodium Ion Battery Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sodium-ion-battery-market
Storage Area Network Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/storage-area-network-market
Waterproof Camera Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/waterproof-camera-market
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Anisha Luccas
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other