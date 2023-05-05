Fraser Allport, Fiduciary, offers Social Security Planning for Women : Special Series - Part 3 of 7
— Albert Einstein
Planning is different for Women than Men.
Preparing for Retirement and attaining financial security is not an easy task for anyone, but Women tend to face more hardships than Men in this area.
Reason # 3 :
Women can expect to pay more in Health Care Costs in Retirement.
According to Fidelity Investments, a 65-year-old couple retiring in 2022 will need $ 315,000 to cover health care and medical expenses throughout retirement. Every year, that cost seems to go up.
But it isn’t an even split.
Since Women usually have a longer life expectancy, they can expect to pay more.
That figure also doesn’t include Long-Term Care. Couples generally care for each other as long they can. But if her Spouse predeceases her, which is likely, a surviving Widow may need to pay for outside care for herself. Both Home Care and Facility Care costs keep rising annually.
And because Women generally live longer than Men … Women will have a longer lifespan to contend with Out-of-Pocket Medical Costs.
Knowing the unique obstacles Women face is an important first step in obtaining a secure financial retirement for a Woman.
Knowledge is power. And what a Woman does with that knowledge is her empowerment.
According to the Social Security Administration : “ Social Security is the major source of income for most of the elderly ”, especially for Women.
Social Security can provide Women with a strong foundation of financial protection if they take know how to advantage of what is available to them.
Fraser Allport helps Women learn which Social Security benefits they are eligible to receive : their own Benefit, a Survivor Benefit, or Spousal, or Divorced ? Fraser will help a Woman understand the rules that apply to them, and when to choose the specific strategies that maximize their specific situation.
And Experience Matters. That's Fraser.
Schedule a Complimentary Social Security Consultation with Fraser at : www.calendly.com/fiduciaryadvisor
Fraser also helps with any other financial questions on a person's mind as well, including Medicare, Income Taxes Portfolio Optimization and Estate Planning. How does one safely and wisely invest their " Nest Egg " upon Retirement ?
Fraser practices holistic, integrated Retirement Planning for Teachers. Like a balanced diet ... Fraser builds balanced Retirement Plans.
Think of one's financial Life as a puzzle : All the pieces of a person's Retirement Plan need to fit together into a comprehensive whole.
Fraser is a Fiduciary and Certified Estate Planner with 41 Years of Experience.
Fraser can help a person with Retirement and Estate Planning, Income Taxes, Social Security and Medicare.
Fraser also specializes in the Florida Retirement System's DROP Program.
Please see Fraser's DROP and Medicare Library at :
https://www.fraserallport.com/florida-drop-library/
https://www.fraserallport.com/medicare-library/
Fraser can also help a person learn more about the various aspects of Florida’s DROP and 457 Deferred Compensation Plan.
Fraser works across all of Florida, and can also work in all 50 States.
As Fraser says ...
If a person gets smart with their Money ...
They will have more of it.
Call Fraser in Florida at 386.882.6256, or :
Or schedule a Complimentary Consultation with Fraser at : www.fraserallport.com
Fraser's comprehensive Suite of Services is at :
https://www.fraserallport.com
To afford the large and inevitable expenses that a person will spend on medical care in retirement as they age, they should budget accordingly in their Financial Plan. It's logical and an imperative : Don’t forget to factor in Out-of-Pocket Health Care costs when calculating Financial Planning in Retirement.
Fraser Allport, a Fiduciary and Certified Estate Planner, is licensed to assist a person with Medicare, Medicare Advantage Plans, Part D Drug Plans, Home Health Care and Long-Term Care Plans, and Medicare Supplement Plans.
The finishing touch to every good Financial Plan is Estate Planning.
A licensed Fiduciary is legally and ethically obligated to act in a person's Best Interest, and can help navigate the ins and outs of Estate Taxes, Life Insurance, Wills and Trusts, and more. Since 1982, that's what Fraser has been doing for 41 Years. Experience Matters.
Fraser Allport is a Certified Estate Planner ™ , and can help craft a lasting Estate Plan.
When a person dies … They want to Leave A Legacy, not A Mess.
An Estate Plan is about properly and easily passing one's entire Life's work and Assets.
Fraser Allport is a Fiduciary and Certified Estate Planner ™ with 41 Years of Experience.
Experience Matters.
With 41 Years of Experience ... Fraser is The Advisor that a person keeps for Life.
Fraser's Biography, Services, and Credentials are at : www.fraserallport.com
Talk with some of Fraser's Clients. References available upon request.
Fraser's website also has a link to Google Reviews from his Clients.
Read what Fraser's Clients say about their experience with him.
Read Fraser's Client Google Reviews at :
https://www.google.com/search?client=firefox-b-1-d&q=Fraser+Allport#lrd=0x88de6054f6da76b7:0xe1bfd223d960bf29,1,,,%60
The Total Advisor, LLC is an Independent Retirement, Social Security, Medicare, Income Tax, and Estate Planning Firm owned by Fraser Allport. Investment Advisory Services are offered through Coppell Advisory Solutions, LLC, dba Fusion Capital Management, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, transacting business in States where it is registered or excluded from registration. FL. License # A004461.
SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement by the SEC, and does not speak to Advisor’s skill or ability. All investment strategies have the potential for profit or loss
Thanks and attribution to : https://www.fidelity.com/viewpoints/personal-finance/plan-for-rising-health-care-costs
Fraser Allport, Fiduciary
THE TOTAL ADVISOR
+1 386-882-6256
