California’s Central Valley Receives Visit of Delegation from Welcoming America and Welcoming Australia
CVIIC and Central Valley organizations and local governments welcomed the arrival of a delegation of leaders from Welcoming America and Welcoming Australia
The visit by the Welcoming America and Welcoming Australia delegation has reinforced the commitment of CVIIC and partner organizations to continue immigrant integration efforts in the Central Valley.”FRESNO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The State of California now has the fourth largest economy in the world, only behind the national economies of the United States, China, and Japan. An important factor in the dynamism and productivity of the California economy is its immigrant population, which plays a decisive role in key industries like high technology and agriculture. This reality was underscored in recent days during the visit to the Central Valley of a delegation consisting of nearly two dozen representatives of Welcoming America and Welcoming Australia. The delegation visited the cities of Madera, Fresno, and Mendota, to better understand the current status of immigrants in this rural region of the state, as well as the measures that have been adopted by nonprofit organizations, public sector agencies, and local governments to promote immigrant integration. The delegation visit was coordinated by the Central Valley Immigrant Integration Collaborative (CVIIC) and Welcoming America’s Rural Welcoming Communities Exchange Program (RWCE).
CVIIC became an official member of Welcoming America in 2020, seeking to establish a direct linkage between the Central Valley and the numerous organizations and local governments that are part of the national network. Through this linkage, CVIIC has had access to trainings, resources, and contacts that help to strengthen its efforts to promote immigrant integration in this rural region of California. An additional benefit has been the development of relationships with national leaders of Welcoming America and member organizations. This has included the connection to the RWCE program, which sought to promote an exchange of experiences and perspectives between Central Valley communities and the delegation consisting of representatives from rural American and rural Australian communities.
Four events were scheduled for the delegation in the day and a half visit to the Central Valley.
An initial event took place in Madera on April 28th with a group of local leaders that included city and county elected officials, representatives of social services agencies, community-based organizations, and educational institutions. The event included welcome message from Robert L Poythress, Madera County Supervisor, and Elsa Mejia, Madera Mayor Pro Tem, as well presentations by attorney Allison Davenport of the Immigrant Legal Resource Center and Sarait Martinez, Executive Director of the Binational Center for the Development of Oaxacan Indigenous Communities.
Later that evening, at a dinner co-hosted by CVIIC and California State Assembly Member Dr. Joaquin Arambula, the delegation was able to meet with approximately 30 representatives of a diverse set of local agencies. The event was designed to encourage dialogue and the exchange of experiences and information.
On April 29th, the delegation was able to enjoy the parade for the annual City of Clovis rodeo, before heading to a lunchtime meeting with representatives of the City of Fresno Immigration Affairs and Resident Committee.
A highlight of the visit was also the final event of the delegation, a Saturday afternoon meeting with community leaders from the cities of Mendota and Kerman, including mayors Victor Martinez (Mendota) and Maria Pacheco (Kerman), Council member Jose Alonso (Mendota), and community leader Angelica Perez (Centro La Familia Advocacy Services). The broad-reaching conversation highlighted the formidable efforts of local governments and agencies in these rural communities to ensure that their policies are inclusive.
Jesus Martinez, Executive Director of CVIIC, expressed: “The visit by the Welcoming America and Welcoming Australia delegation has reinforced the commitment of CVIIC and partner organizations to continue immigrant integration efforts in the Central Valley. It enables us to better appreciate the work we are doing, to learn from the colleagues who have come to visit us, and to share their own experiences from other rural regions of America and Australia. Comparative perspectives on international migration and related topics can be enriching and motivating.”
