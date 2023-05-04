New Dayton district game warden

Submit Release
Jacob Miller began duties as the Dayton game warden in February. Miller replaces former game warden Dustin Shorma who was promoted to Sheridan regional wildlife supervisor. 

Miller has previously served in the Sheridan Region as the Moorcroft game warden beginning in April 2020, before transferring to the Elk Mountain warden district in January 2021.

Miller grew up on a ranch in south-central North Dakota. He attended college at Valley City State University in Valley City, North Dakota and graduated in spring 2015 with bachelor degrees in wildlife management and mathematics.

After graduation, Miller accepted a technician job at the North Dakota Wildlife Health Laboratory in Bismarck where he assisted with research projects, deer surveys, mountain lion captures and other duties. Though he enjoyed the biological aspect of wildlife management, he spent time with local game wardens while at the lab and decided to enter the field of wildlife law enforcement. 

He was hired by North Dakota as a game warden in June 2016 and then attended the North Dakota Law Enforcement Academy. After receiving his certification he was stationed as a game warden in Killdeer, North Dakota, where he remained until he was hired by Wyoming Game and Fish. 


 

