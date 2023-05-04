Việt Nam, Cuba hold fifth Theoretical Symposium

VIETNAM, May 4 - HÀ NỘI — The Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) and the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) on Wednesday co-organised the fifth Theoretical Symposium under the theme of "Some theoretical and practical issues on building socialism in Việt Nam and Cuba".

The event was co-chaired by Nguyễn Xuân Thắng, Politburo member, President of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and Chairman of the Central Theory Council, and Roberto Morales Ojeda, Politburo member and permanent member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee.

In his opening remarks, Thắng emphasised that sharing experience, theoretical and practical issues in the process of building socialism in Việt Nam and Cuba is an important content of cooperation between the two Parties with an aim to enhance mutual understanding, tighten and promote the special relationship between the two Parties and peoples.

The organisation of such kind of symposium is vivid evidence of the exemplary, faithful and pure solidarity between Việt Nam and Cuba, he stressed.

Within the framework of the event, delegates, theorists and ideologists of the two Parties presented speeches and exchanged opinions on building and developing Party organisations in economic sectors; developing a contingent of cadres, especially strategic ones; the work of political and ideological education among youths; strengthening communication governance, and ensuring security and safety in cyberspace; and building Việt Nam's socialist-oriented market economy and updating Cuba's socio-economic model.

Roberto Morales Ojeda affirmed that the two Parties highly agree on the urgent need to continue strengthening political and ideological consensus and selectively absorb international experience in combination with fundamental ideology of each country.

On May 3 afternoon, Thắng received Rosario Penton Diaz, member of the PCC Central Committee, and director of the Nico Lopez Senior Party School.

They shared experience in personnel planning and strategic cadre training of each Party.

On this occasion, the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics and the Nico Lopez Senior Party School renewed the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation for the 2023-28 period. — VNS