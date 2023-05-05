Houston Doctor Hosts $5,000 Mother's Day Makeover for One Local Mom
The Mother’s Day giveaway is a perfect way to share our appreciation for all moms and give one special mom the natural-looking beauty boost she has secretly dreamt of without undergoing surgery.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, US, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Christian Arroyo, M.D., a leading Houston cosmetic and plastic surgeon and founder of Arroyo Plastic Surgery, is launching a special Mother’s Day Makeover Giveaway to treat a Houston mom to a medspa package worth over $5,000.
One lucky Houston mom will be chosen to receive $5,000 worth of non-surgical beauty and rejuvenation treatments at Arroyo Plastic Surgery to help rewind the clock on sagging skin, crow’s feet, age spots, wrinkles, and problem areas that can come with the natural aging process.
“I really wanted to do something special to help a deserving local mom look and feel her best this Mother’s Day,” said Dr. Arroyo. “Moms are often so busy taking care of everyone else, they put their needs on the bottom of the list when it comes to self-care and personal gifts. The Mother’s Day giveaway is a perfect way to share our appreciation for all moms and give one special mom the natural-looking beauty boost she has secretly dreamt of without undergoing surgery.”
To nominate a Houston Area mom for the Mother’s Day Giveaway, participants need to email info@arroyoplasticsurgeryhouston.com and share a brief story about their nominee and why she should be chosen to receive the $5,000 Arroyo Plastic Surgery package.
Participants are welcome to nominate themselves, their mother, or any special mom in their life. Dr. Arroyo and his team will choose a winner from the emails received and notify the winning participant by Friday, May 12, 2023.
The Mother’s Day Makeover Giveaway package will feature non-surgical treatments that enhance the skin and target signs of aging with little or no downtime including:
• Six Sciton “SkinTyte” sessions for any area of the face or body. SkinTyte is an innovative skin tightening treatment that uses the power of broadband light to boost collagen production and firm, tighten, and lift the skin for a more youthful appearance with natural-looking results.
• Two Medical Grade Facials. Medi-facials target specific skin challenges (fine lines, wrinkles, sunspots, hyperpigmentation, rosacea, acne) and use a combination of active ingredients and medical-grade equipment to achieve longer-lasting results that penetrate below the top layer of skin to encourage healthy skin that can regenerate naturally.
• One Vi Precision Plus Peel. The Vi Precision Plus Peel is a highly effective treatment that attacks stubborn melasma and pigmentation problems without pain, skin preparation, or a lot of downtime. The Vi Precision Plus Peel improves the tone, texture and clarity of skin, reduces or eliminates age spots, freckles, actinic keratoses, and hyper-pigmentation, softens lines and wrinkles, clears acne skin conditions, reduces or eliminates acne scars, and stimulates the production of collagen for firmer, more youthful skin.
• One Area of Botox up to 20 units. Botox is a popular injectable that temporarily reduces or eliminates facial fine lines and wrinkles. The most commonly treated areas are frown lines, forehead creases and crow's feet near the eyes.
• SkinSceuticals C E Ferulic Vitamin C Serum. A patented daytime vitamin C serum that delivers advanced environmental protection for the skin, improves the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, loss of firmness, and brightens skin's complexion.
Dr. Arroyo designed the makeover giveaway for moms who want natural looking results without having surgery. Each of the treatments is designed to address a variety of needs with multiple sessions, where needed, to achieve the best results.
Dr. Arroyo specializes in a number of surgical procedures including breast augmentation, tummy tuck, liposuction, mommy makeover, rhinoplasty (nose job), eyelid surgery, vaginal rejuvenation, hair restoration, and breast reconstruction, along with a wide range of advanced custom non-surgical treatments for the face and body at Arroyo Plastic Surgery’s state-of-the-art surgical center, located at 841 Yale Street, #300, in Houston.
For more information, visit https://www.arroyoplasticsurgeryhouston.com.
