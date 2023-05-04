Green Home Systems Urges Pennsylvanians to Make the Switch to Solar as Electricity Rates Increase by 50%

Green Home Systems, a leading provider of solar energy solutions, is urging Pennsylvanians to switch to solar energy in the wake of a rate increase of over 50%

Utility companies are getting completely out of hand and taking advantage of their customers who have no option but to comply. But going solar is no longer a luxury, it's a necessity” — Robbie Hebert, GHS Managing Director

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Home Systems, a leading provider of solar energy solutions, is urging Pennsylvanians to switch to solar energy in the wake of a rate increase of over 50% across Pennsylvania. As utility companies continue to raise their rates, it's never been a more crucial time for Pennsylvanians to take control of their energy usage and reduce their reliance on traditional electricity sources.

Green Home Systems had previously warned about the likelihood of a rate increase, having predicted a potential increase of 38% just one year ago. Unfortunately, the actual rate increase exceeded those expectations and reached 50%.

"Utility companies are getting completely out of hand and taking advantage of their customers who have no option but to comply. But going solar is no longer a luxury, it's a necessity," says Robbie Hebert, Green Home Systems’ Managing Director. "We want to help Pennsylvanians take back control of their energy usage and reduce their reliance on traditional energy sources. With solar energy, you can save money, increase your energy independence, and contribute to a greener future for our state."



By offering multiple financial benefits, such as cost savings, tax credits, and Solar Renewable Energy Credits (SRECs), Pennsylvania is one of the best states for residents to maximize their solar investment and generate extra income. Switching to solar energy not only offers financial benefits but also contributes to a cleaner and more sustainable future for the entire state. With abundant sunshine throughout the year, Pennsylvania has the potential to become a leader in solar energy.

For more information about Green Home Systems and their sustainable energy solutions, visit www.greenhomesystems.com.

A rate increase of over 50% across Pennsylvania