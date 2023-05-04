The Third District Court of Appeal in Sacramento said the high-capacity rifles, which can be fired repeatedly without reloading, are weapons “not typically possessed by law-abiding citizens for lawful purposes.” That means a state can still prohibit their sale and possession, the court said, even under the tightened standards the Supreme Court announced last June.
You just read:
Court upholds California’s AR-15 ban in first ruling since new Supreme Court standards
