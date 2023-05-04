Press Release of Constellation Software Inc.

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 3 2023 Constellation Software Inc. (“Constellation”) (TSX: CSU) was subject to a cyber-security incident (the “Incident”) that impacted a limited number of its IT infrastructure systems.



The Incident was limited to a small number of systems related to internal financial reporting and related data storage by the operating groups and businesses of Constellation. The independent IT systems of Constellation’s operating groups and businesses were not impacted by this Incident in any way. The Incident has not had a material impact on the business operations of Constellation.

Upon detecting the Incident, Constellation took immediate steps to retain cyber-security experts to assist with containment and to conduct a forensic investigation into the cause and scope of the Incident. The Incident has since been contained, and impacted systems have now been restored.

A limited amount of personal information of individuals was impacted by the Incident. A limited amount of data of the business partners of Constellation businesses was also impacted. Constellation’s operating groups and businesses are now in the process of contacting such individuals and business partners directly.

Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical software solutions.

