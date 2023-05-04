Submit Release
ACWA Spring Conference Explores Top California Water Issues

/EIN News/ -- SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) Spring Conference & Expo May 10-11 will draw local water agency leaders from throughout California to Monterey for updates, analyses and perspectives on multiple issues affecting the state’s water community.

Panel discussions will explore critical challenges facing the state, including the latest approaches to climate change extremes, from flooding to wildfire preparedness. The conference will also focus on leading policy issues such as water rights modernization and funding for water infrastructure, which will play an essential role in how California achieves climate resilience.

Keynote speakers will include California State Water Resources Control Board Chair E. Joaquin Esquivel, sharing his perspectives on key issues before the board that affect both urban and agricultural water agencies. Jay Ziegler, recently appointed as Delta Watermaster, will also deliver a keynote address on challenges and opportunities facing the Sacramento-San Joaquin Bay-Delta.

A conference brochure with more information is available online. News media interested in media credentials can contact ACWA Communications Director Heather Engel at heathere@acwa.com or (916) 669-2387.

WHAT: ACWA 2023 Spring Conference & Expo
   
WHEN: Wednesday, May 10, through Thursday, May 11
   
WHERE: Monterey Conference Center, One Portola Plaza, downtown Monterey
   

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose more than 460 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com

Contact: Heather Engel, Director of Communications | C (916) 669-2387


