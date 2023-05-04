Submit Release
ECN Capital Schedules Q1-2022 Earnings Release Date

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) (“ECN Capital” or “the Company”) announced today that it intends to file its financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023 after markets close on Monday, May 15, 2023.

About ECN Capital Corp.

With managed assets of more than US$4 billion, ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) is a leading provider of business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and institutional investors (collectively our “Partners”). ECN Capital originates, manages and advises on credit assets on behalf of its Partners, specifically consumer (manufactured housing and marine and recreational vehicle) loans. Our Partners are seeking high quality assets to match with their deposits or other liabilities. These services are offered through two operating segments: (i) Manufactured Housing Finance, and (ii) Marine and Recreational Vehicle Finance.

Contact

John Wimsatt
561-389-2334
jwimsatt@ecncapitalcorp.com 


