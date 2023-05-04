Spa Lux Day Spa Celebrates Prestigious A-List Award For Massage in Tulsa
Tulsa day spa Spa Lux receives the prestigious A-List Award for Massage in Tulsa from TulsaPeople Magazine readers.
When our own community gets behind us and votes us the best massage in Tulsa after nearly 15 years in business, that is truly something special. We are humbled and grateful for the ongoing support”TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Spa Lux Day Spa and Massage, Tulsa's premier destination day spa, is thrilled to announce its recent accolade: being voted onto TulsaPeople Magazine's A-List in the category of Massage for 2023. This prestigious honor comes after over 70,000 nominations were submitted by readers, narrowing down the field to the top nominees in each category. The 13th annual edition of the TulsaPeople A-List will be featured in the magazine's June issue and on TulsaPeople.com throughout 2023.
— Taras and Cynthia
Spa Lux owners Taras and Cynthia expressed their gratitude for the recognition, stating, "We have been so fortunate to receive international acclaim, putting Tulsa on the map as having one of the top day spas. But when our own community gets behind us and votes us the best massage in Tulsa after nearly 15 years in business, that is truly something special. We are humbled and grateful for the ongoing support."
Spa Lux is renowned for its world-class relaxation and beauty treatments, which fuse traditional and modern techniques to indulge and revive the body and soul. As the only destination day spa in Tulsa, OK, Spa Lux is a modern retreat for both women and men, offering all-natural spa treatments based on a holistic approach.
Celebrating 15 years in business, Spa Lux's owners have traveled the world to create a luxury spa experience on par with the best spas in Moscow, Paris, London, and New York. Their dedication to excellence has earned them consecutive "Best Day Spa and Massage in Tulsa" awards from Travel Leisure Magazine, TripAdvisor, TulsaPeople Magazine, Oklahoma Magazine, and TulsaWorld.
Offering a wide variety of massage modalities, Spa Lux's most popular services include Swedish Massage, Deep Tissue Massage, and Prenatal Massage, catering to both seasoned spa-goers and those new to the spa experience. SPA LUX has also been recognized as one of the top 25 American Hot Spots by Travel+Leisure Magazine.
In celebration of this prestigious TulsaPeople Magazine A-List award for the best massage in Tulsa, Spa Lux invites customers to explore new promotions every month and experience the ultimate in relaxation and rejuvenation at their location at 8922 S Memorial Dr Tulsa, OK 74133.
For more information or to schedule a spa appointment, visit the Spa Lux website at www.spalux.org or call (918) 555-1234.
About Spa Lux
Spa Lux day spa and massage, located in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is a modern retreat welcoming both women and men. Founded 15 years ago, Spa Lux provides exceptional massage and skin care treatments, utilizing both traditional and modern techniques. As the only destination day spa in Tulsa, Spa Lux takes pride in offering all-natural spa treatments and being the sole spa in Oklahoma to offer SUNDARI products. Spa Lux has been voted onto TulsaPeople Magazine's A-List for 2023 and recognized by several other prestigious publications and platforms. To learn more, visit www.spalux.org.
