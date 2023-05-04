Skye Xu, CEO of Xchange Logistics Corp. and Sky X Airlines, Surrenders to U.S. Authorities
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Skye Xu, Chief Executive Officer of Xchange Logistics Corp. and Sky X Airlines appeared in United States District Court in Manhattan, where he entered a plea of not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, honest services wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering (U.S. v. Winkelbauer et al, Case No. 23Crim133).
Mr. Xu maintains his innocence in this matter and intends to vigorously defend himself against all allegations. With trial set for October 28, 2024, Mr. Xu hired Los Angeles-based criminal defense attorney, Michael Zweiback, as his lead counsel to handle the criminal indictment.
After the four-count Indictment was filed by the Department of Justice, Skye Xu voluntarily surrendered to federal authorities in Los Angeles, Calif. on April 18, 2023. Mr. Xu, who was in China at the time he learned of the pending charges against him, immediately retained counsel to coordinate his surrender with the Department of Justice. Mr. Xu made his initial appearance in Los Angeles federal court that afternoon and was released on bond. Earlier reports that Mr. Xu was a fugitive are incorrect.
Xchange Logistics and Sky X Airlines are not affected by the criminal charges against Mr. Xu. Those companies are fully operational and continue to provide services to their customers.
For more information on Zweiback, Fiset & Zalduendo visit zfzlaw.com.
Michael Zweiback
