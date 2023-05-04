Gov. Evers Appoints Four Members to DATCP Board

​FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 4, 2023

MADISON, Wis. – Today, Gov. Tony Evers announced four appointments to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) Board, effective May 1, 2023. Two of the appointments are current members of the board, and two are new appointees.

Miranda Leis (Cashton) is currently serving as the Senior Director of Dairy Handling and Supply for CROPP Cooperative/Organic Valley. Ms. Leis has been involved in the Wisconsin Farm Bureau at the state and local levels since 2005. She is also involved in her family's 350 cow dairy operation in Cashton, where she lives with her husband and three active children. She currently serves as the DATCP Board Vice Chair. Ms. Leis is reappointed for another six year term.

Paul Bauer (Ellsworth) has been the CEO of Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery in Ellsworth since 2008. He grew up on a farm in Wausau and received his Agricultural Business degree from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. Mr. Bauer is active in national milk policy related to National Milk Marketing Order reform, both with the Wisconsin Cheesemakers Association and National Milk Producers Federation. Mr. Bauer is reappointed for another six year term.

Tina Hinchley (Cambridge) is the owner and operator of Hinchley's Dairy Farm, where they have over 400 registered dairy cattle. On the farm, they robotically milk about 240 cows. Hinchley's Dairy Farm has hosted many school groups, international delegations, industry visits and community events, which allows Ms. Hinchley to share her passion and educate people about where their food comes from. Ms. Hinchley is appointed to a six year term replacing long-time DATCP Board member Andy Diercks.

Cindy Brown (Menomonie) is the President of Chippewa Valley Bean, North America's largest exporter of kidney beans and the largest processor of dark red kidney beans in the world. She has also served in varying leadership capacities on national and international trade boards and councils. Ms. Brown is appointed to fill a vacancy created due to the recent resignation of Board member Patty Edelburg.

“DATCP is fortunate to have a long tradition of policy engagement from the citizen members of the DATCP Board," said DATCP Secretary Romanski. “I thank and commend Andy Diercks and Patty Edelburg for their dedicated service to Wisconsin agriculture, agri-businesses, and consumers as members of the DATCP Board."

