Fortis Inc. Shareholders Approve Election of Directors, Appointment of Auditors and Say on Pay

/EIN News/ -- ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortis Inc. ("Fortis" or the "Corporation") (TSX/NYSE: FTS) announced the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held today. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including electing the nominated directors, appointing Deloitte LLP as the Corporation's auditors, and voting on an advisory basis to accept the Corporation's approach to executive compensation.

Election of Directors

Fortis shareholders elected the following 12 individuals to the Board to serve until the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Nominee # Votes For % Votes For

# Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Tracey C. Ball 266,517,266 99.29 1,898,867 0.71 Pierre J. Blouin 262,927,972 97.96 5,488,161 2.04 Lawrence T. Borgard 267,730,971 99.74 685,163 0.26 Maura J. Clark 266,341,865 99.23 2,074,268 0.77 Lisa Crutchfield 265,546,126 98.93 2,870,007 1.07 Margarita K. Dilley 267,662,377 99.72 753,756 0.28 Julie A. Dobson 256,372,941 95.51 12,043,192 4.49 Lisa L. Durocher 266,226,342 99.18 2,189,791 0.82 David G. Hutchens 267,859,833 99.79 556,300 0.21 Gianna M. Manes 267,460,134 99.64 955,999 0.36 Don R. Marchand 267,959,342 99.83 456,791 0.17 Jo Mark Zurel 263,784,980 98.27 4,631,153 1.73



Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders of the Corporation approved the appointment of Deloitte LLP as the Corporation's auditors to hold office until the close of the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

# Votes For % Votes For # Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 274,484,908 99.53 1,284,966 0.47



Say on Pay

Shareholders approved the non-binding advisory vote regarding the Corporation's approach to executive compensation ("Say on Pay").

# Votes For % Votes For # Votes Against % Votes Against 248,406,339 92.55 20,009,786 7.45



About Fortis

Fortis is a well-diversified leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry, with 2022 revenue of $11 billion and total assets of $65 billion as at March 31, 2023. The Corporation's 9,200 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, ten U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.

Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed at www.fortisinc.com , www.sedar.com , or www.sec.gov .

