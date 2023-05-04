Glassbox Achieves CSA Star Level 1 Security Certification
Glassbox continues to lead the Digital Experience Intelligence industry in security and privacyNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Glassbox (TASE:GLBX), a leading provider of digital experience analytics for web and mobile applications, has announced the company has successfully achieved Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) Star Level 1 security certification. CSA is the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. With the new certification, Glassbox continues to lead the Digital Experience Intelligence industry when it comes to security and privacy. Earlier this year the company announced new patents that keep end users personally identifiable information secure while providing customers with unparalleled insights to improve their customers digital experience. As data security and privacy is more important than ever regardless of business size or industry, Glassbox continues to ensure it is at the center of the company’s platform.
“I’m immensely proud that our company continues to obtain privacy and security certifications across the board,” said Glassbox CEO Yaron Morgenstern. “We lead our industry in privacy and security certifications, from GDP, SOC, HIPAA, GLBA and now CSA Star and more. Our customers rely on us to ensure their end users are protected and we will continue to make sure that trust is never misplaced and has third party validation.”
The CSA Star Level 1 Certification leverages a rigorous self-assessment that documents the security controls provided by various cloud computing offerings, helping users assess the security of the cloud service provider. Consisting of multiple assessments, organizations use the Cloud Controls Matrix to evaluate and document their security controls. The privacy assessment is based on the GDPR Code of Conduct. All of the information is publicly available to promote industry transparency and to provide customers with visibility into specific provider security practices.
“Customer experience intelligence and data privacy and security have to be joined at the hip,” said Glassbox CTO Yaron Gueta. “Our platform has security and privacy for end users by design but also allows our customers to gain valuable insights to ensure their customers have a frictionless digital journey. Achieving STAR Level 1 Certification from CSA reaffirms our commitment to security and privacy and also demonstrates that our technology integrates them at the deepest level.”
About Glassbox
Glassbox empowers organizations to create frictionless digital journeys for their customers. Our leading digital experience analytics platform works in real-time across mobile apps and the web to accelerate loyalty, growth and revenue. Through easy to use AI-driven visualization and analytics tools, Glassbox enables teams to prioritize customer experience and digital product enhancements. Utilized by companies of all sizes around the globe including Marriott, Discover, Danone, SoFi and iHeartMedia to understand user struggles, visualize customer journeys and optimize every step, hundreds of enterprises have chosen Glassbox for easy, secure and private cloud-based deployments.
Dina Magdovitz
Glassbox
glassbox@pancomm.com