North America Industrial Hose Market to 2028 - Increasing Demand for Food, Advancements in Farming Techniques and Government Support Drives Growth

According to the report, the North America industrial hose market attained a value of USD 3123 million in 2022. Aided by the increasing demand from various industries such as oil and gas, agriculture, and construction, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% between 2023 and 2028, reaching a value of USD 3793.99 million by 2028.

Industrial hoses are flexible, hollow tubes designed to transport fluids, gases, and granular materials from one location to another. They are produced from a variety of materials including rubber, plastic, and metal to meet specific uses and operating conditions.

Industrial hoses are widely utilised in a variety of sectors, including the oil and gas, chemical, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, mining and agricultural industries. The North America industrial hose market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for efficient fluid handling solutions across various end-use industries.

Industrial hoses are used to transport crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products, making the oil and gas sector a prominent end-user of industrial hoses. With the growing exploration and production activities in the region, the demand for industrial hoses is expected to increase.

Additionally, the expansion of the chemical industry and the need for safe and efficient chemical transfer solutions are further propelling the North America industrial hose market growth.

The agriculture industry in North America is witnessing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for food, advancements in farming techniques, and government support. Industrial hoses are extensively used in irrigation systems, water supply, and fluid transfer in agricultural applications. Thus, the growth of the agriculture industry is expected to drive the North America industrial hose market demand.

The construction sector is also expanding quickly in North America due to rising investments in infrastructure development, along with the growing residential and commercial buildings.

Industrial hoses are widely used in the construction industry for applications such as concrete pumping, water supply, and material handling. The growth of the construction industry, in turn, is expected to positively impact the North America industrial hose market share.

Competitive Landscape

The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the North America industrial hose companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report are as follows:

Eaton Corporation

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Gates Industrial Corporation

Kurt Manufacturing Company

HBD Industries Inc

NovaFlex Group

Kuriyama of America, Inc

Copper State Rubber, Inc

Market Segmentation

The market can be divided based on material, media, industry, and country.

Market Breakup by Material

Rubber

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Silicone

Polyurethane

Others

Market Breakup by Media

Air and Gas

Chemical

Oil

Water and Steam

Food and Beverage

Others

Market Breakup by Industry

Agriculture

Automotive

Oil and Gas

Food and Beverages

Chemical and Pharmaceuticals

Water and Wastewater

Construction and Mining

Others

Market Breakup by Country

