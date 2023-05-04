CSE Bulletin: Notice of Distribution and Reclassification - Blackhawk Growth Corp. (BLR)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 4 mai/May 2023) - Blackhawk Growth Corp. (“Blackhawk”) and MindBio Therapeutics Corp (“MindBio”) have announced the completion of the previously announced statutory plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”).

As part of the Arrangement, Blackhawk re-designated all of its issued and unissued common shares (“Blackhawk Shares”) as Class A common shares without par value (the “Blackhawk Class A Shares”) and created a new class of an unlimited number of common shares without par value with terms identical to the Blackhawk Shares (the “New Blackhawk Shares”).

Blackhawk amended its authorized share structure by eliminating the Blackhawk Class A Shares, and the holders of Blackhawk Class A Shares received one New Blackhawk Share and one common share of MindBio for each Blackhawk Class A Share.

The New Blackhawk Shares of Blackhawk will commence trading at market open on May 5, 2023.

Blackhawk Growth Corp. (« Blackhawk ») et MindBio Therapeutics Corp (« MindBio »). ont annoncé la réalisation du plan d'arrangement prévu par la loi annoncé précédemment (l'« arrangement »).

Dans le cadre de l'arrangement, Blackhawk a renommé toutes ses actions ordinaires émises et non émises (« actions Blackhawk ») en actions ordinaires de catégorie A sans valeur nominale (les « actions de catégorie A Blackhawk ») et a créé une nouvelle catégorie d'un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale avec des conditions identiques à celles des actions Blackhawk (les « nouvelles actions Blackhawk »).

Blackhawk a modifié sa structure d'actions autorisées en éliminant les actions de catégorie A de Blackhawk, et les détenteurs d'actions de catégorie A de Blackhawk ont ​​reçu une nouvelle action de Blackhawk et une action ordinaire de MindBio pour chaque action de catégorie A de Blackhawk.

Les nouvelles actions Blackhawk de Blackhawk commenceront à être négociées à l'ouverture du marché le 5 mai 2023.

OLD Security Name/ANCIEN Nom de sécurité: Blackhawk Growth Corp. - Common Shares Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): BLR CUSIP & ISIN: 09238B308/CA09238B3083 Delist Date/Date de radiation : Le 4 mai/May 2023

NEW Security Name/NOUVEAU Nom de sécurité : Blackhawk Growth Corp. - Common Shares Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) : BLR NEW/Nouveau CUSIP : 09237D 10 7 NEW/Nouveau ISIN : CA 09237D 10 7 8 Effective Trading Date/Date de négociation effective : Le 5 mai/May 2023

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com.