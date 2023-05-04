Newbridge Health and Wellness Discusses the Signs and Treatment of Vitamin D Deficiency in Children
A recently released blog post by Newbridge Health and Wellness examines the connection between a child's health and vitamin D levels, including signs that a child may be deficient and natural treatment options.
It is important for parents to be aware of vitamin D deficiency in children because lack of adequate exposure to sunlight can have serious consequences on a child’s health and development.
Symptoms of vitamin D deficiency may include:
• Weak Bones
• Delayed growth
• Muscle Weakness
• Respiratory Infection
• Dental Problems
• A Weak Immune System
The good news is that vitamin D deficiency can be treated and prevented with natural approaches such as increased exposure to sunlight, dietary changes, and supplementation.
Vitamin D is essential for the absorption of calcium and can help build strong bones and teeth. It also plays an important role in heart, muscle, and immune system function. In addition to the aforementioned symptoms, other symptoms of vitamin D deficiency also include poor appetite, bone pain, and difficulty focusing in children. And though sunlight is one way to get vitamin D naturally through the skin, many people do not reach recommended levels even with adequate sun exposure.
Sunlight is the most important source of vitamin D for children – it only takes a few minutes of sun exposure per day to ensure adequate levels of vitamin D. But parents can also ensure their children receive enough vitamin D by providing them with foods rich in the vitamin, such as salmon and sardines – and ensuring that they get adequate time outside (while using sun protection to prevent sunburns). If a child’s diet does not provide sufficient Vitamin D, taking a supplement may be necessary.
Newbridge Health and Wellness is dedicated to helping parents understand the importance of vitamin D in their children and how to address any potential deficiencies.
Joy Duginske
