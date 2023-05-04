Submit Release
H&R Block to Participate in the Wolfe Research Virtual May Consumer Conference

/EIN News/ -- KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) today announced that Jeff Jones, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Michaella Gallina, Vice President, Investor Relations, ESG, & Productivity, will host virtual investor meetings at the Wolfe Research Virtual May Consumer Conference on Thursday, May 11, 2023. To request a meeting, please contact your Wolfe Research salesperson.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation servicesfinancial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with year-round bookkeeping, payroll, advisory, and payment processing solutions. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter.

