NV5 Announces First Quarter Results Exceeding Earnings Consensus

/EIN News/ -- HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVEE) ("NV5" or the "Company"), a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended April 1, 2023.



"NV5 delivered first quarter results that were above earnings consensus and in accordance with full-year guidance for revenues and earnings. We anticipate that actions taken in the first quarter will result in accelerated growth in the second half of the year. The quarter was led by the record performance of the geospatial business, which grew 15% organically, easing headwinds in the real estate transactions business and the timing of LNG revenue due to project cycles which impacted the quarter. NV5’s first quarter performance reinforces our focus on a multidisciplinary services portfolio. We therefore maintain our full-year 2023 guidance. We completed four acquisitions in the quarter including Axim Geospatial, a leader in geospatial data analytics for the defense and intelligence community. The addition of Axim Geospatial and the recent acquisition of the L3Harris commercial geospatial software group are significant steps in our positioning to capitalize on technology services, software, and subscription-based revenue," said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5.

First Quarter 2023 Results*

Gross revenues in the first quarter of 2023 were $184.3 million.

Gross profit in the first quarter of 2023 was $96.0 million.

Net income in the first quarter of 2023 was $5.9 million.

Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2023 was $27.7 million.

GAAP EPS in the first quarter of 2023 was $0.39 per share.

Adjusted EPS in the first quarter of 2023 was $0.88 per share.

Cash flows from operating activities in the first quarter of 2023 were $11.3 million. The first quarter cash flows from operations were impacted by the timing of working capital, including increases in unbilled receivables as a result of billing milestone payment cycles and decreases in accounts payable.



*Refer to included Consolidated Statements of Net Income and Comprehensive Income for comparison to first quarter 2022.

Reiterate Full-Year 2023 Guidance

Gross revenues between $878 million and $915 million.

GAAP EPS between $2.93 per share and $3.33 per share.

Adjusted EPS between $5.28 per share and $5.69 per share.



Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures; Comparability of Certain Measures

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”) is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA reflects adjustments to EBITDA to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and acquisition-related costs. Management believes adjusted EBITDA, in addition to operating profit, Net Income, and other GAAP measures, is a useful indicator of our financial and operating performance and our ability to generate cash flows from operations that are available for taxes, capital expenditures, and debt service. A reconciliation of Net Income, as reported in accordance with GAAP, to adjusted EBITDA is provided at the end of this news release.

Adjusted earnings per diluted share (“Adjusted EPS”) is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted EPS reflects adjustments to reported diluted earnings per share (“GAAP EPS”) to eliminate amortization expense of intangible assets from acquisitions, net of tax benefits, and acquisition-related costs. As we continue our acquisition strategy, the growth in Adjusted EPS may increase at a greater rate than GAAP EPS. A reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS is provided at the end of this news release.

Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS may differ from other companies reporting similarly named measures. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as Net Income, and Diluted Earnings per Share. In addition, when presenting forward-looking non-GAAP metrics, we are unable to provide quantitative reconciliations to the most closely correlated GAAP measure due to the uncertainty in the timing, amount or nature of any adjustments, which could be material in any period.

Conference Call

NV5 will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on May 4, 2023. The accompanying presentation for the call is available by visiting http://ir.nv5.com.

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Toll-free dial-in number: +1 888-412-4117 International dial-in number: +1 646-960-0284 Conference ID: 6172299 Webcast: http://ir.nv5.com

Please dial-in at least 5-10 minutes prior to the start time to allow the operator to log your name and connect you to the conference.



The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via the “Investors” section of the NV5 website.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting sustainable infrastructure, utility, and building assets and systems. The Company focuses on multiple verticals: testing, inspection & consulting, infrastructure engineering, utility services, buildings & program management, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services to deliver innovative, sustainable solutions to complex issues and improve lives in our communities. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and internationally. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and on the conference call. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

NV5 Global, Inc.

Jack Cochran

Vice President, Marketing & Investor Relations

Tel: +1-954-637-8048

Email: ir@nv5.com

Source: NV5 Global, Inc.





NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share data)



April 1, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,341 $ 38,541 Billed receivables, net 145,799 145,637 Unbilled receivables, net 111,351 92,862 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,194 13,636 Total current assets 301,685 290,676 Property and equipment, net 49,438 41,640 Right-of-use lease assets, net 38,776 39,314 Intangible assets, net 213,517 160,431 Goodwill 483,236 400,957 Other assets 3,215 2,705 Total Assets $ 1,089,867 $ 935,723 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 48,333 $ 57,771 Accrued liabilities 56,073 44,313 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 37,327 31,183 Other current liabilities 1,556 1,597 Current portion of contingent consideration 10,606 10,854 Current portion of notes payable and other obligations 14,832 15,176 Total current liabilities 168,727 160,894 Contingent consideration, less current portion 2,695 4,481 Other long-term liabilities 28,638 29,542 Notes payable and other obligations, less current portion 153,084 39,673 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 16,853 6,893 Total liabilities 369,997 241,483 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized, 15,708,193 and 15,523,300 shares issued and outstanding as of April 1, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 157 155 Additional paid-in capital 490,981 471,300 Retained earnings 228,732 222,785 Total stockholders’ equity 719,870 694,240 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,089,867 $ 935,723





NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share data)



Three Months Ended April 1, 2023 April 2, 2022 Gross revenues $ 184,317 $ 190,154 Direct costs: Salaries and wages 48,384 45,977 Sub-consultant services 27,615 34,825 Other direct costs 12,320 15,525 Total direct costs 88,319 96,327 Gross profit 95,998 93,827 Operating expenses: Salaries and wages, payroll taxes, and benefits 52,672 49,767 General and administrative 17,920 16,387 Facilities and facilities related 5,374 5,185 Depreciation and amortization 11,047 9,934 Total operating expenses 87,013 81,273 Income from operations 8,985 12,554 Interest expense (1,581 ) (914 ) Income before income tax expense 7,404 11,640 Income tax expense (1,457 ) (2,998 ) Net income and comprehensive income $ 5,947 $ 8,642 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.40 $ 0.59 Diluted $ 0.39 $ 0.57 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 14,883,487 14,693,323 Diluted 15,383,437 15,216,105





NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)



Three Months Ended April 1, 2023 April 2, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 5,947 $ 8,642 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 12,302 11,167 Non-cash lease expense 3,286 3,092 Provision for doubtful accounts 240 678 Stock-based compensation 5,826 4,789 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (859 ) — Gain on disposals of property and equipment (23 ) (54 ) Deferred income taxes (5,603 ) (1,903 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 194 185 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions: Billed receivables 9,560 23,211 Unbilled receivables (13,999 ) 2,042 Prepaid expenses and other assets 4,857 3,230 Accounts payable (15,884 ) (7,854 ) Accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities 2,375 4,684 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 3,906 (5,104 ) Contingent consideration (800 ) — Other current liabilities (43 ) (289 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 11,282 46,516 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for acquisitions (net of cash received from acquisitions) (117,587 ) (326 ) Purchase of property and equipment (6,110 ) (6,044 ) Net cash used in investing activities (123,697 ) (6,370 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings from Senior Credit Facility 110,000 — Payments on notes payable (4,085 ) (4,581 ) Payments of contingent consideration (700 ) (1,597 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 105,215 (6,178 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (7,200 ) 33,968 Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period 38,541 47,980 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 31,341 $ 81,948





NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA



Three Months Ended April 1, 2023 April 2, 2022 Net Income $ 5,947 $ 8,642 Add: Interest expense 1,581 914 Income tax expense 1,457 2,998 Depreciation and amortization 12,302 11,167 Stock-based compensation 5,826 4,789 Acquisition-related costs* 632 355 Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,745 $ 28,865

* Acquisition-related costs include contingent consideration fair value adjustments.



