Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,107 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,705 in the last 365 days.

NV5 Announces First Quarter Results Exceeding Earnings Consensus

/EIN News/ -- HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVEE) ("NV5" or the "Company"), a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended April 1, 2023.

"NV5 delivered first quarter results that were above earnings consensus and in accordance with full-year guidance for revenues and earnings. We anticipate that actions taken in the first quarter will result in accelerated growth in the second half of the year. The quarter was led by the record performance of the geospatial business, which grew 15% organically, easing headwinds in the real estate transactions business and the timing of LNG revenue due to project cycles which impacted the quarter. NV5’s first quarter performance reinforces our focus on a multidisciplinary services portfolio. We therefore maintain our full-year 2023 guidance. We completed four acquisitions in the quarter including Axim Geospatial, a leader in geospatial data analytics for the defense and intelligence community. The addition of Axim Geospatial and the recent acquisition of the L3Harris commercial geospatial software group are significant steps in our positioning to capitalize on technology services, software, and subscription-based revenue," said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5.

First Quarter 2023 Results*

  • Gross revenues in the first quarter of 2023 were $184.3 million.
  • Gross profit in the first quarter of 2023 was $96.0 million.
  • Net income in the first quarter of 2023 was $5.9 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2023 was $27.7 million.
  • GAAP EPS in the first quarter of 2023 was $0.39 per share.
  • Adjusted EPS in the first quarter of 2023 was $0.88 per share.
  • Cash flows from operating activities in the first quarter of 2023 were $11.3 million. The first quarter cash flows from operations were impacted by the timing of working capital, including increases in unbilled receivables as a result of billing milestone payment cycles and decreases in accounts payable.

*Refer to included Consolidated Statements of Net Income and Comprehensive Income for comparison to first quarter 2022.

Reiterate Full-Year 2023 Guidance

  • Gross revenues between $878 million and $915 million.
  • GAAP EPS between $2.93 per share and $3.33 per share.
  • Adjusted EPS between $5.28 per share and $5.69 per share.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures; Comparability of Certain Measures

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”) is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA reflects adjustments to EBITDA to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and acquisition-related costs. Management believes adjusted EBITDA, in addition to operating profit, Net Income, and other GAAP measures, is a useful indicator of our financial and operating performance and our ability to generate cash flows from operations that are available for taxes, capital expenditures, and debt service. A reconciliation of Net Income, as reported in accordance with GAAP, to adjusted EBITDA is provided at the end of this news release.

Adjusted earnings per diluted share (“Adjusted EPS”) is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted EPS reflects adjustments to reported diluted earnings per share (“GAAP EPS”) to eliminate amortization expense of intangible assets from acquisitions, net of tax benefits, and acquisition-related costs. As we continue our acquisition strategy, the growth in Adjusted EPS may increase at a greater rate than GAAP EPS. A reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS is provided at the end of this news release.

Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS may differ from other companies reporting similarly named measures. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as Net Income, and Diluted Earnings per Share. In addition, when presenting forward-looking non-GAAP metrics, we are unable to provide quantitative reconciliations to the most closely correlated GAAP measure due to the uncertainty in the timing, amount or nature of any adjustments, which could be material in any period.

Conference Call 

NV5 will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on May 4, 2023. The accompanying presentation for the call is available by visiting http://ir.nv5.com.

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern
Toll-free dial-in number: +1 888-412-4117
International dial-in number: +1 646-960-0284
Conference ID: 6172299
Webcast: http://ir.nv5.com
   

Please dial-in at least 5-10 minutes prior to the start time to allow the operator to log your name and connect you to the conference.

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via the “Investors” section of the NV5 website.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting sustainable infrastructure, utility, and building assets and systems. The Company focuses on multiple verticals: testing, inspection & consulting, infrastructure engineering, utility services, buildings & program management, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services to deliver innovative, sustainable solutions to complex issues and improve lives in our communities. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and internationally. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and on the conference call. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

NV5 Global, Inc.
Jack Cochran
Vice President, Marketing & Investor Relations
Tel: +1-954-637-8048
Email: ir@nv5.com

Source: NV5 Global, Inc.



NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except share data)
    April 1, 2023   December 31, 2022
Assets        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 31,341     $ 38,541  
Billed receivables, net     145,799       145,637  
Unbilled receivables, net     111,351       92,862  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     13,194       13,636  
Total current assets     301,685       290,676  
Property and equipment, net     49,438       41,640  
Right-of-use lease assets, net     38,776       39,314  
Intangible assets, net     213,517       160,431  
Goodwill     483,236       400,957  
Other assets     3,215       2,705  
Total Assets   $ 1,089,867     $ 935,723  
         
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity        
         
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable   $ 48,333     $ 57,771  
Accrued liabilities     56,073       44,313  
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts     37,327       31,183  
Other current liabilities     1,556       1,597  
Current portion of contingent consideration     10,606       10,854  
Current portion of notes payable and other obligations     14,832       15,176  
Total current liabilities     168,727       160,894  
Contingent consideration, less current portion     2,695       4,481  
Other long-term liabilities     28,638       29,542  
Notes payable and other obligations, less current portion     153,084       39,673  
Deferred income tax liabilities, net     16,853       6,893  
Total liabilities     369,997       241,483  
         
Commitments and contingencies        
         
Stockholders’ equity:        
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding            
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized, 15,708,193 and 15,523,300 shares issued and outstanding as of April 1, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively     157       155  
Additional paid-in capital     490,981       471,300  
Retained earnings     228,732       222,785  
Total stockholders’ equity     719,870       694,240  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 1,089,867     $ 935,723  


NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except share data)
    Three Months Ended
    April 1, 2023   April 2, 2022
Gross revenues   $ 184,317     $ 190,154  
         
Direct costs:        
Salaries and wages     48,384       45,977  
Sub-consultant services     27,615       34,825  
Other direct costs     12,320       15,525  
Total direct costs     88,319       96,327  
         
Gross profit     95,998       93,827  
         
Operating expenses:        
Salaries and wages, payroll taxes, and benefits     52,672       49,767  
General and administrative     17,920       16,387  
Facilities and facilities related     5,374       5,185  
Depreciation and amortization     11,047       9,934  
Total operating expenses     87,013       81,273  
         
Income from operations     8,985       12,554  
         
Interest expense     (1,581 )     (914 )
         
Income before income tax expense     7,404       11,640  
Income tax expense     (1,457 )     (2,998 )
Net income and comprehensive income   $ 5,947     $ 8,642  
         
Earnings per share:        
Basic   $ 0.40     $ 0.59  
Diluted   $ 0.39     $ 0.57  
         
Weighted average common shares outstanding:        
Basic     14,883,487       14,693,323  
Diluted     15,383,437       15,216,105  


NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
    Three Months Ended
    April 1, 2023   April 2, 2022
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net income   $ 5,947     $ 8,642  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization     12,302       11,167  
Non-cash lease expense     3,286       3,092  
Provision for doubtful accounts     240       678  
Stock-based compensation     5,826       4,789  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration     (859 )      
Gain on disposals of property and equipment     (23 )     (54 )
Deferred income taxes     (5,603 )     (1,903 )
Amortization of debt issuance costs     194       185  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions:        
Billed receivables     9,560       23,211  
Unbilled receivables     (13,999 )     2,042  
Prepaid expenses and other assets     4,857       3,230  
Accounts payable     (15,884 )     (7,854 )
Accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities     2,375       4,684  
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts     3,906       (5,104 )
Contingent consideration     (800 )      
Other current liabilities     (43 )     (289 )
Net cash provided by operating activities     11,282       46,516  
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Cash paid for acquisitions (net of cash received from acquisitions)     (117,587 )     (326 )
Purchase of property and equipment     (6,110 )     (6,044 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (123,697 )     (6,370 )
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Borrowings from Senior Credit Facility     110,000        
Payments on notes payable     (4,085 )     (4,581 )
Payments of contingent consideration     (700 )     (1,597 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     105,215       (6,178 )
         
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents     (7,200 )     33,968  
Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period     38,541       47,980  
Cash and cash equivalents – end of period   $ 31,341     $ 81,948  


NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
TO COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

      Three Months Ended
      April 1, 2023   April 2, 2022
Net Income $ 5,947     $ 8,642  
Add: Interest expense     1,581       914  
  Income tax expense     1,457       2,998  
  Depreciation and amortization     12,302       11,167  
  Stock-based compensation     5,826       4,789  
  Acquisition-related costs*     632       355  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,745     $ 28,865  

* Acquisition-related costs include contingent consideration fair value adjustments.


RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EPS TO ADJUSTED EPS

    Three Months Ended
    April 1, 2023   April 2, 2022
Net Income - per diluted share $ 0.39     $ 0.57  
Per diluted share adjustments:      
Add: Amortization expense of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs   0.65       0.57  
  Income tax expense   (0.16 )     (0.15 )
Adjusted EPS $ 0.88     $ 0.99  

Primary Logo

You just read:

NV5 Announces First Quarter Results Exceeding Earnings Consensus

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more