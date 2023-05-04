Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,086 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,683 in the last 365 days.

DMC Global Reports First Quarter Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Arcadia and DynaEnergetics Deliver Solid Sequential Sales Growth & Margin Expansion;
NobelClad’s Order Backlog Reaches 10-year High

  • First quarter sales were a record $184.3 million, up 5% sequentially and up 33% versus Q1 2022
  • Consolidated gross margin was 28%, up from 26% in Q4 2022 and 27% in Q1 2022
  • Net income was $2.1 million, while net income attributable to DMC was $0.9 million
  • Adjusted net income attributable to DMC* was $6.1 million, or $0.32 per diluted share
  • Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC* was $20.1 million, while total adjusted EBITDA, inclusive of non-controlling interest (NCI), was $24.3 million

BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

“The first quarter represented a strong start to 2023, and reflects continued healthy demand in the markets served by our three differentiated manufacturing businesses,” said David Aldous, director and interim co-CEO. “Our record consolidated sales resulted from strong top-line results at our businesses, each of which also delivered sequential gross margins improvements. The quarter also was marked by important progress in our strategy to improve business-level operating efficiencies and strengthen the profitability of DMC.”

Michael Kuta, interim co-CEO, said, “Arcadia, our architectural building products business, delivered sales of $80.3 million, up 8% sequentially and 18% year over year. Arcadia benefitted from resilient pricing and healthy demand across multiple end markets, including industrial construction, manufacturing, medical, education and hospitality.

“Arcadia’s adjusted EBITDA margin of 13% was up 340 basis points sequentially, reflecting the beginning of an anticipated recovery in profitability following several quarters of compressed margins that resulted from aluminum price volatility.

“DynaEnergetics, our energy products business, reported sales of $82.0 million, up 6% sequentially and 68% year over year. Well completion activity in Dyna’s international and North American markets remains strong; and effective execution by the commercial and manufacturing teams led to the eleventh consecutive quarter of increased unit sales of our fully integrated DS perforating systems.”

Kuta said DynaEnergetics’ adjusted EBITDA margin of 18% was down 40 basis points sequentially, but up 740 basis points versus the first quarter last year. This sequential decline reflects the impact of $3.1 million in litigation expense. DMC expects significantly lower quarterly litigation expense going forward.

“Sales at NobelClad, our composite metals business, were $22.0 million, down 5% sequentially and flat versus the first quarter last year. NobelClad delivered another solid quarter of bookings, which drove its order backlog to a 10-year high of $60 million. Healthy activity in NobelClad’s core energy and petrochemical markets, combined with a strong order backlog, should result in sequential sales growth of approximately 10% in the second quarter.”
     
Eric Walter, CFO, said “Our first quarter selling, general and administrative expense (SG&A) of $39.3 million included approximately $9 million of charges related to patent litigation, CEO transition costs and related accelerated stock vesting. The elimination of these expenses would put us in our targeted quarterly SG&A range of approximately $30 million.”

Aldous said, “Despite macroeconomic uncertainties, we are optimistic about DMC’s prospects for growth and improved profitability during 2023. The medium to long-range outlook at DynaEnergetics is encouraging, particularly as major energy companies increase their investments in North America’s lower risk, lower-cost unconventional oil and gas basins. Arcadia’s diverse end markets continue to be resilient, and the business is making progress on its ERP and capacity expansion initiatives. NobelClad’s strong backlog and broad product offering also bode well for future growth.”    

Summary First Quarter Results

  Three months ended   Change
  Mar 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   Mar 31, 2022   Sequential   Year-on-year
Net sales $ 184,341     $ 175,074     $ 138,716     5 %   33 %
Gross profit percentage   28.3 %     25.8 %     26.6 %        
SG&A   39,324       30,636       27,808     28 %   41 %
Net income (loss)   2,139       3,441       (4,280 )   (38)%   150 %
Net income (loss) attributable to DMC $ 909     $ 3,266     $ (3,288 )   (72)%   128 %
Diluted net (loss) income per share attributable to DMC $ (0.01 )   $ 0.52     $ (0.47 )   (102)%   98 %
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to DMC $ 6,144     $ 4,259     $ (3,133 )   44 %   296 %
Adjusted diluted net (loss) income per share $ 0.32     $ 0.22     $ (0.16 )   45 %   300 %
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC $ 20,091     $ 19,581     $ 10,505     3 %   91 %
Adjusted EBITDA before NCI allocation $ 24,279     $ 22,438     $ 15,073     8 %   61 %

First Quarter Notes

  • The sequential increase in DMC’s gross margin principally reflects an expected recovery in margin at Arcadia. Additionally, the fourth quarter of 2022 included inventory write offs and reserves within DynaEnergetics’ North American business that unfavorably impacted gross margin.
  • First quarter net income attributable to DMC was $0.9 million, or $(0.01) per diluted share, versus a net loss attributable to DMC stockholders in the prior-year first quarter of $(3.3) million, or $(0.47) per diluted share.
  • DMC’s debt-to-adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio at March 31, 2023, was 1.47. The Company’s debt-to-adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio covenant for the end of the quarter was 3.25.

Arcadia

  Three months ended   Change
  Mar 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   Mar 31, 2022   Sequential   Year-on-year
Net sales $ 80,338     $ 74,400     $ 67,968     8 %   18 %
Gross profit percentage   27.5 %     24.2 %     29.8 %        
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC $ 6,282     $ 4,286     $ 6,852     47 %   (8)%
Adjusted EBITDA before NCI allocation   10,470       7,143       11,420     47 %   (8)%
  • Arcadia’s sequential sales increase reflects anticipated recovery from impacts of seasonality and maintenance occurring in the fourth quarter.

DynaEnergetics

  Three months ended   Change
  Mar 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   Mar 31, 2022   Sequential   Year-on-year
Net sales $ 81,968     $ 77,551     $ 48,887     6 %   68 %
Gross profit percentage   29.8 %     28.1 %     25.8 %        
Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,955     $ 14,439     $ 5,282     4 %   183 %
  • The sequential gross margin improvement principally relates to inventory write offs and reserves that unfavorably impacted Q4 2022 gross margin.

NobelClad

  Three months ended   Change
  Mar 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   Mar 31, 2022   Sequential   Year-on-year
Net sales $ 22,035     $ 23,123     $ 21,861     (5)%   1 %
Gross profit percentage   26.2 %     23.9 %     19.1 %        
Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,361     $ 3,433     $ 1,652     (2)%   103 %
  • NobelClad’s order backlog increased to $60.0 million from $55.5 million at the end of the fourth quarter.
  • Trailing 12-month book-to-bill ratio at the end of the first quarter was 1.2.

Second Quarter 2023 Guidance

Measure Expected Range
Sales  
DMC Consolidated $177M - $187M
Arcadia $75M - $80M
DynaEnergetics $78M - $82M
NobelClad $24M - $25M
Consolidated Gross Margin 29% - 30%
Consolidated SG&A $29M - $31M
Depreciation & Amortization ~$9.2
Interest Expense $2.4M
Annualized effective tax rate $28% - 30%
Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to DMC $23M - $26M
Adjusted EBITDA before NCI allocation $27M – $30M
Capital Expenditures $4M - $6M
Full Year Capital Expenditures ~$20M

Conference call information
Management will hold a conference call to discuss these results today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern (3:00 p.m. Mountain).
Investors may dial in to the call at 877-407-5783 (or +1 201-689-8782 for international callers).

Investors may also listen to a live webcast of the call at:
https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=H2wUSSpz

Webcast participants should access the website at least 15 minutes early to register and download any necessary audio software. The webcast also will be available on the Investor page of DMC’s website, located at: ir.dmcglobal.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 6 months.

*Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted diluted earnings per share are non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures used by management to measure operating performance and liquidity. Non-GAAP results are presented only as a supplement to the financial statements based on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The non-GAAP financial information is provided to enhance the reader’s understanding of DMC’s financial performance, but no non-GAAP measure should be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of the most directly comparable GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures are provided within the schedules attached to this release.

EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) plus or minus net interest plus taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA excludes from EBITDA stock-based compensation, restructuring and impairment charges and, when appropriate, other items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC’s operating performance (as further described in the attached financial schedules). Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) attributable to DMC stockholders plus restructuring and impairment charges (if applicable) and, when appropriate, other items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC’s operating performance. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is defined as diluted earnings per share plus restructuring and impairment charges (if applicable) and, when appropriate, other items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC’s operating performance. None of these non-GAAP financial measures are recognized terms under GAAP and do not purport to be an alternative to net income (loss) as an indicator of operating performance or any other GAAP measure.

Management uses adjusted EBITDA in its operational and financial decision-making, believing that it is useful to eliminate certain items in order to focus on what it deems to be a more reliable indicator of ongoing operating performance. As a result, internal management reports used during monthly operating reviews feature adjusted EBITDA measures. Management believes that investors may find this non-GAAP financial measure useful for similar reasons, although investors are cautioned that non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP disclosures. In addition, management incentive awards are based, in part, on the amount of adjusted EBITDA achieved during relevant periods. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are also used by research analysts, investment bankers and lenders to assess operating performance. For example, a measure similar to adjusted EBITDA is required by the lenders under DMC’s credit facility.

Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted earnings per share are presented because management believes these measures are useful to understand the effects of restructuring and impairment charges (if applicable) and, when appropriate, other items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC’s operating performance, on DMC’s net income (loss) and diluted earnings per share, respectively.

Because not all companies use identical calculations, DMC’s presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. However, these measures can still be useful in evaluating the company’s performance against its peer companies because management believes the measures provide users with valuable insight into key components of GAAP financial disclosures. For example, a company with greater GAAP net income may not be as appealing to investors if its net income is more heavily comprised of gains on asset sales. Likewise, eliminating the effects of interest income and expense moderates the impact of a company’s capital structure on its performance.

All of the items included in the reconciliation from net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are either (i) non-cash items (e.g., depreciation, amortization of purchased intangible assets and stock-based compensation) or (ii) items that management does not consider to be useful in assessing DMC’s operating performance (e.g., income taxes, restructuring and impairment charges, CEO transition expenses). In the case of the non-cash items, management believes that investors can better assess the company’s operating performance if the measures are presented without such items because, unlike cash expenses, these adjustments do not affect DMC’s ability to generate free cash flow or invest in its business. For example, by adjusting for depreciation and amortization in computing EBITDA, users can compare operating performance without regard to different accounting determinations such as useful life. In the case of the other items, management believes that investors can better assess operating performance if the measures are presented without these items because their financial impact does not reflect ongoing operating performance.

About DMC Global Inc.
DMC Global is an owner and operator of innovative, asset-light manufacturing businesses that provide unique, highly engineered products and differentiated solutions. DMC’s businesses have established leadership positions in their respective markets and consist of: Arcadia, a leading supplier of architectural building products; DynaEnergetics, which serves the global energy industry; and NobelClad, which addresses the global industrial infrastructure and transportation sectors. DMC’s businesses are led by experienced, strategically focused management teams, which are supported with business resources and capital allocation expertise to advance their operating strategies and generate the greatest returns. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, DMC trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “BOOM.” For more information, visit: HTTP://WWW.DMCGLOBAL.COM. 

Safe Harbor Language
Except for the historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including guidance on sales, gross margin, SG&A, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, tax rate, adjusted EBITDA, and capital expenditures; our expectations for double-digit sequential sales growth at NobelClad; and our expectations for growth and improved profitability for 2023. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies, the markets in which we operate, anticipated costs and the ability to achieve goals. Forward-looking information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results and performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and statements, including but not limited to: our ability to realize sales from our backlog; our ability to obtain new contracts at attractive prices; the execution of purchase commitments by our customers, and our ability to successfully deliver on those purchase commitments; the size and timing of customer orders and shipments; changes to customer orders; product pricing and margins; fluctuations in customer demand; our ability to successfully navigate slowdowns in market activity or execute and capitalize upon growth opportunities; the success of DynaEnergetics’ product and technology development initiatives; our ability to successfully protect our technology and intellectual property and the costs associated with these efforts; potential consolidation among DynaEnergetics’ customers; fluctuations in foreign currencies; fluctuations in tariffs and quotas; the cost and availability of energy; the cyclicality of our business; competitive factors; the timely completion of contracts; the timing and size of expenditures; the timing and price of metal and other raw material; the adequacy of local labor supplies at our facilities; our ability to attract and retain key personnel, including a new CEO and our executive officers and directors; current or future limits on manufacturing capacity at our various operations; government actions or other changes in laws and regulations; the availability and cost of funds; our ability to access our borrowing capacity under our credit facility; geopolitical and economic instability, including recessions, depressions, wars or other military actions; inflation; supply chain delays and disruptions; the availability and cost of energy; transportation disruptions; general economic conditions, both domestic and foreign, impacting our business and the business of our customers and the end-market users we serve; as well as the other risks detailed from time to time in our SEC reports, including the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. We do not undertake any obligation to release public revisions to any forward-looking statement, including, without limitation, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

CONTACT:
Geoff High, Vice President of Investor Relations
303-604-3924


DMC GLOBAL INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)
(unaudited)

  Three months ended   Change
  Mar 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   Mar 31, 2022   Sequential   Year-on-year
NET SALES $ 184,341     $ 175,074     $ 138,716     5 %   33 %
COST OF PRODUCTS SOLD   132,130       129,970       101,810     2 %   30 %
Gross profit   52,211       45,104       36,906     16 %   41 %
Gross profit percentage   28.3 %     25.8 %     26.6 %        
COSTS AND EXPENSES:                  
General and administrative expenses   26,500       19,789       17,718     34 %   50 %
Selling and distribution expenses   12,824       10,847       10,090     18 %   27 %
Amortization of purchased intangible assets   5,667       3,772       12,976     50 %   (56)%
Restructuring expenses         129       32     (100)%   (100)%
Total costs and expenses   44,991       34,537       40,816     30 %   10 %
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)   7,220       10,567       (3,910 )   (32)%   285 %
OTHER EXPENSE:                  
Other expense, net   (200 )     (559 )     (209 )   (64)%   (4)%
Interest expense, net   (2,381 )     (2,129 )     (1,024 )   12 %   133 %
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES   4,639       7,879       (5,143 )   (41)%   190 %
INCOME TAX PROVISION (BENEFIT)   2,500       4,438       (863 )   (44)%   390 %
NET INCOME (LOSS)   2,139       3,441       (4,280 )   (38)%   150 %
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest   1,230       175       (992 )   603 %   224 %
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO DMC GLOBAL INC. STOCKHOLDERS $ 909     $ 3,266     $ (3,288 )   (72)%   128 %
NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO DMC GLOBAL INC. STOCKHOLDERS                
Basic $ (0.01 )   $ 0.52     $ (0.47 )   (102)%   98 %
Diluted $ (0.01 )   $ 0.52     $ (0.47 )   (102)%   98 %
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:                  
Basic   19,462,636       19,384,678       19,301,126     %   1 %
Diluted   19,462,636       19,393,245       19,301,126     %   1 %

Reconciliation to net income (loss) attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders after adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest for purposes of calculating earnings per share

  Three months ended
  Mar 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   Mar 31, 2022
Net income (loss) attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders $ 909     $ 3,266   $ (3,288 )
Adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest   (1,138 )     6,933     (5,717 )
Net (loss) income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders after adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest $ (229 )   $ 10,199   $ (9,005 )
                     

DMC GLOBAL INC.
SEGMENT STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in Thousands)
(unaudited)

Arcadia

  Three months ended   Change
  Mar 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   Mar 31, 2022   Sequential   Year-on-year
Net sales $ 80,338     $ 74,400     $ 67,968     8 %   18 %
Gross profit   22,094       17,970       20,245     23 %   9 %
Gross profit percentage   27.5 %     24.2 %     29.8 %        
COSTS AND EXPENSES:                  
General and administrative expenses   7,857       9,535       6,143     (18)%   28 %
Selling and distribution expenses   5,452       4,352       3,737     25 %   46 %
Amortization of purchased intangible assets   5,652       3,642       12,808     55 %   (56)%
Operating income (loss)   3,133       441       (2,443 )   610 %   228 %
Adjusted EBITDA   10,470       7,143       11,420     47 %   (8)%
Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest   (4,188 )     (2,857 )     (4,568 )   47 %   (8)%
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 6,282     $ 4,286     $ 6,852     47 %   (8)%

DynaEnergetics

  Three months ended   Change
  Mar 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   Mar 31, 2022   Sequential   Year-on-year
Net sales $ 81,968     $ 77,551     $ 48,887     6 %   68 %
Gross profit   24,437       21,764       12,608     12 %   94 %
Gross profit percentage   29.8 %     28.1 %     25.8 %        
COSTS AND EXPENSES:                  
General and administrative expenses   6,197       4,970       5,322     25 %   16 %
Selling and distribution expenses   5,057       4,270       3,903     18 %   30 %
Amortization of purchased intangible assets   15       54       85     (72)%   (82)%
Operating income   13,168       12,470       3,298     6 %   299 %
Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,955     $ 14,439     $ 5,282     4 %   183 %

NobelClad

  Three months ended   Change
  Mar 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   Mar 31, 2022   Sequential   Year-on-year
Net sales $ 22,035     $ 23,123     $ 21,861     (5)%   1 %
Gross profit   5,783       5,518       4,181     5 %   38 %
Gross profit percentage   26.2 %     23.9 %     19.1 %        
COSTS AND EXPENSES:                  
General and administrative expenses   923       943       1,037     (2)%   (11)%
Selling and distribution expenses   2,239       2,071       2,324     8 %   (4)%
Amortization of purchased intangible assets         76       83     (100)%   (100)%
Restructuring expenses         129       32     (100)%   (100)%
Operating income   2,621       2,299       705     14 %   272 %
Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,361     $ 3,433     $ 1,652     (2)%   103 %
                                 


DMC GLOBAL INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in Thousands)

          Change
  Mar 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   From year-end
  (unaudited)        
ASSETS          
           
Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,647   $ 25,144   (22)%
Accounts receivable, net   109,332     94,415   16 %
Inventories   179,545     156,590   15 %
Other current assets   17,069     10,723   59 %
           
Total current assets   325,593     286,872   13 %
           
Property, plant and equipment, net   128,795     129,445   (1)%
Goodwill   141,725     141,725   %
Purchased intangible assets, net   212,258     217,925   (3)%
Other long-term assets   95,632     103,011   (7)%
           
Total assets $ 904,003   $ 878,978   3 %
           
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST, AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
           
Accounts payable $ 71,408   $ 46,816   53 %
Contract liabilities   31,198     32,080   (3)%
Accrued income taxes   5,837     4,256   37 %
Current portion of long-term debt   15,000     15,000   %
Other current liabilities   38,508     29,898   29 %
           
Total current liabilities   161,951     128,050   26 %
           
Long-term debt   111,686     117,798   (5)%
Deferred tax liabilities   2,122     1,908   11 %
Other long-term liabilities   58,445     63,053   (7)%
Redeemable noncontrolling interest   187,522     187,522   %
Stockholders’ equity   382,277     380,647   %
           
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and stockholders’ equity $ 904,003   $ 878,978   3 %
                 


DMC GLOBAL INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in Thousands)
(unaudited)

  Three months ended
  Mar 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   Mar 31, 2022
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:          
Net income (loss) $ 2,139     $ 3,441     $ (4,280 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:          
Depreciation   3,400       3,703       3,359  
Amortization of purchased intangible assets   5,667       3,772       12,976  
Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs   138       141       132  
Amortization of acquisition-related inventory valuation step-up               258  
Stock-based compensation   5,027       3,167       2,358  
Deferred income taxes   178       1,013       (2,714 )
Other   (405 )     1,768       41  
Change in working capital, net   (9,079 )     3,596       (16,714 )
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   7,065       20,601       (4,584 )
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:          
Consideration adjustment related to acquisition of a business         (370 )      
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment   (2,226 )     (7,307 )     (1,536 )
Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment         62        
Net cash used in investing activities   (2,226 )     (7,615 )     (1,536 )
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:          
Repayments on term loan   (6,250 )     (3,750 )     (3,750 )
Payment of debt issuance costs         (1 )     (97 )
Net proceeds from issuance of common stock to employees and directors         201        
Distribution to redeemable noncontrolling interest holder   (2,600 )     (2,007 )     (4,400 )
Treasury stock activity   (2,157 )     (139 )     (1,088 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (11,007 )     (5,696 )     (9,335 )
EFFECTS OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH   671       (632 )     21  
           
NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS   (5,497 )     6,658       (15,434 )
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of the period   25,144       18,486       30,810  
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of the period $ 19,647     $ 25,144     $ 15,376  
                       


DMC GLOBAL INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST
DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS
(Amounts in Thousands)
(unaudited)

DMC Global

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

  Three months ended   Change
  Mar 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   Mar 31, 2022   Sequential   Year-on-year
Net income (loss)   2,139       3,441       (4,280 )   (38)%   150 %
Interest expense, net   2,381       2,129       1,024     12 %   133 %
Income tax provision (benefit)   2,500       4,438       (863 )   (44)%   390 %
Depreciation   3,400       3,703       3,359     (8)%   1 %
Amortization of purchased intangible assets   5,667       3,772       12,976     50 %   (56)%
                   
EBITDA   16,087       17,483       12,216     (8)%   32 %
CEO transition expenses(1)   2,965                 100 %   100 %
Stock-based compensation   5,027       3,167       2,358     59 %   113 %
Other expense, net   200       559       209     (64)%   (4)%
Restructuring expenses         129       32     (100)%   (100)%
Nonrecurring retirement expenses         1,100           (100)%   %
Amortization of acquisition-related inventory valuation step-up               258     %   (100)%
Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,279     $ 22,438     $ 15,073     8 %   61 %
Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest   (4,188 )     (2,857 )     (4,568 )   47 %   (8)%
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders $ 20,091     $ 19,581     $ 10,505     3 %   91 %

(1) During the first quarter of 2023, the Company and its former CEO entered into a separation agreement. In conjunction with this event as well as a reprioritization of near-term initiatives, we have incurred certain transition expenses, primarily including: (a) severance related charges for the former CEO and other impacted employees of $1,906; (b) CEO transition and executive search firm costs of $557; and (c) contract termination costs of $350.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share

  Three months ended March 31, 2023
  Amount   Per Share (1)
Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 909   $ 0.05
CEO transition expenses and accelerated stock-based compensation, net of tax(2)   5,235     0.27
As adjusted $ 6,144   $ 0.32

(1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,462,636
(2) Includes CEO transition expenses of $2,965 and accelerated stock-based compensation of $3,040 related to the vesting of the former CEO’s outstanding equity awards, net of tax.

  Three months ended December 31, 2022
  Amount   Per Share (1)
Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 3,266   $ 0.17
Nonrecurring retirement expenses, net of tax   905     0.05
NobelClad restructuring expenses, net of tax   88    
As adjusted $ 4,259   $ 0.22

(1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,393,245

  Three months ended March 31, 2022
  Amount   Per Share (1)
Net loss attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ (3,288 )   $ (0.17 )
Amortization of acquisition-related inventory valuation step-up, net of tax   133       0.01  
NobelClad restructuring expenses and asset impairments, net of tax   22        
As adjusted $ (3,133 )   $ (0.16 )

1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,301,126

Segment Adjusted EBITDA

Arcadia

  Three months ended   Change
  Mar 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   Mar 31, 2022   Sequential   Year-on-year
Operating income (loss), as reported $ 3,133     $ 441     $ (2,443 )   610 %   228 %
Adjustments:                  
Depreciation   817       762       541     7 %   51 %
Amortization of purchased intangible assets   5,652       3,642       12,808     55 %   (56)%
Stock-based compensation   579       1,198       256     (52)%   126 %
CEO transition expenses   289                 100 %   100 %
Nonrecurring retirement expenses         1,100           (100)%   %
Amortization of acquisition-related inventory valuation step-up               258     %   (100)%
Adjusted EBITDA   10,470       7,143       11,420     47 %   (8)%
Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest   (4,188 )   $ (2,857 )   $ (4,568 )   47 %   (8)%
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 6,282     $ 4,286     $ 6,852     47 %   (8)%

DynaEnergetics

  Three months ended   Change
  Mar 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   Mar 31, 2022   Sequential   Year-on-year
Operating income, as reported $ 13,168   $ 12,470   $ 3,298   6 %   299 %
Adjustments:                  
Depreciation   1,772     1,915     1,899   (7)%   (7)%
Amortization of purchased intangible assets   15     54     85   (72)%   (82)%
Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,955   $ 14,439   $ 5,282   4 %   183 %

NobelClad

  Three months ended   Change
  Mar 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   Mar 31, 2022   Sequential   Year-on-year
Operating income, as reported $ 2,621   $ 2,299   $ 705   14 %   272 %
Adjustments:                  
Depreciation   740     929     832   (20)%   (11)%
Restructuring expenses       129     32   (100)%   (100)%
Amortization of purchased intangible assets       76     83   (100)%   (100)%
Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,361   $ 3,433   $ 1,652   (2)%   103 %


Primary Logo

You just read:

DMC Global Reports First Quarter Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more