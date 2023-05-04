Submit Release
Trupanion Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), the leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

“In Q1, veterinary inflation increased 15% year-over-year, approximately 3% higher than our assumptions,” said Darryl Rawlings, Trupanion’s founder, CEO and Chair of the Board. “While these ongoing but necessary increases in veterinary inflation pressured margins in the quarter, they also continued to drive demand for Trupanion, as evidenced by our strong revenue growth. The entire Trupanion team is focused on successfully executing the second half of our 60-month plan and achieving our margin targets.”

First Quarter 2023 Financial and Business Highlights

  • Total revenue was $256.3 million, an increase of 24% compared to the first quarter of 2022.
  • Total enrolled pets (including pets from our other business segment) was 1,616,865 at March 31, 2023, an increase of 28% over the first quarter of 2022.
  • Subscription business revenue was $165.2 million, an increase of 18% compared to the first quarter of 2022 (20% on a constant currency basis).
  • Subscription enrolled pets was 906,369 at March 31, 2023, an increase of 23% over the first quarter of 2022.
  • Net loss was $(24.8) million, or $(0.60) per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $(8.9) million, or $(0.22) per basic and diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022. Net loss in the first quarter of 2023 included $8.6 million, or $0.21 per basic and diluted share, of non-recurring expenses.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $(4.9) million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2022.
  • Operating cash flow was $(6.9) million and free cash flow was $(12.0) million in the first quarter of 2023. This compared to operating cash flow of $(3.6) million and free cash flow of $(7.1) million in the first quarter of 2022.

Total value by quarter

Conference Call
About Trupanion
Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Puerto Rico and Australia with over 900,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet’s recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only North American provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol “TRUP”. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 relating to, among other things, expectations, plans, prospects and financial results for Trupanion, including, but not limited to, its expectations regarding its ability to continue to grow its enrollments and revenue, and otherwise execute its business plan. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of Trupanion’s management as of the date of this press release, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on information available to Trupanion as of the date hereof, and Trupanion has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: the ability to achieve or maintain profitability and/or appropriate levels of cash flow in future periods; the ability to keep growing our membership base and revenue; the accuracy of assumptions used in determining appropriate member acquisition expenditures; the severity and frequency of claims; the ability to maintain high retention rates; the accuracy of assumptions used in pricing medical plan subscriptions and the ability to accurately estimate the impact of new products or offerings on claims frequency; actual claims expense exceeding estimates; regulatory and other constraints on the ability to institute, or the decision to otherwise delay, pricing modifications in response to changes in actual or estimated claims expense; the effectiveness and statutory or regulatory compliance of our Territory Partner model and of our Territory Partners, veterinarians and other third parties in recommending medical plan subscriptions to potential members; the ability to retain existing Territory Partners and increase the number of Territory Partners and active hospitals; compliance by us and those referring us members with laws and regulations that apply to our business, including the sale of a pet medical plan; the ability to maintain the security of our data; fluctuations in the Canadian currency exchange rate; the ability to protect our proprietary and member information; the ability to maintain our culture and team; the ability to maintain the requisite amount of risk-based capital; our ability to implement and maintain effective controls, including over financial reporting; the ability to protect and enforce Trupanion’s intellectual property rights; the ability to successfully implement our alliance with Aflac; the ability to continue key contractual relationships with third parties; third-party claims including litigation and regulatory actions; the ability to recognize benefits from investments in new solutions and enhancements to Trupanion’s technology platform and website; and our ability to retain key personnel.

For a detailed discussion of these and other cautionary statements, please refer to the risk factors discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including but not limited to, Trupanion’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and any subsequently filed reports on Forms 10-Q, 10-K and 8-K. All documents are available through the SEC’s Electronic Data Gathering Analysis and Retrieval system at https://www.sec.gov or the Investor Relations section of Trupanion’s website at https://investors.trupanion.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Trupanion’s stated results may include certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in its industry as other companies in its industry may calculate or use non-GAAP financial measures differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Trupanion’s reported financial results. The presentation and utilization of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Trupanion urges its investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in its consolidated financial statements, and not to rely on any single financial or operating measure to evaluate its business. These reconciliations are included below and on Trupanion’s Investor Relations website.

Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expenses, Trupanion believes that providing various non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between its operating results from period to period. Trupanion offsets new pet acquisition expense with sign-up fee revenue in the calculation of net acquisition cost because it collects sign-up fee revenue from new members at the time of enrollment and considers it to be an offset to a portion of Trupanion’s new pet acquisition expense. Trupanion believes this allows it to calculate and present financial measures in a consistent manner across periods. Trupanion’s management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and the related financial measures derived from them are important tools for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating operating results over different periods of time.

 
Trupanion, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share data)
  Three Months Ended March 31,
    2023       2022  
  (unaudited)
Revenue:      
Subscription business $ 165,210     $ 139,839  
Other business   91,119       66,160  
Total revenue   256,329       205,999  
Cost of revenue:      
Subscription business(1)   146,091       115,263  
Other business   83,892       60,842  
Total cost of revenue(2)   229,983       176,105  
Operating expenses:      
Technology and development(1)   4,900       5,229  
General and administrative(1)   21,017       9,366  
New pet acquisition expense(1)   21,642       21,627  
Depreciation and amortization   3,202       2,717  
Total operating expenses   50,761       38,939  
Gain (loss) from investment in joint venture   (71 )     (69 )
Operating loss   (24,486 )     (9,114 )
Interest expense   2,387       79  
Other income, net   (1,902 )     (314 )
Loss before income taxes   (24,971 )     (8,879 )
Income tax expense (benefit)   (191 )     (24 )
Net loss $ (24,780 )   $ (8,855 )
       
Net loss per share:      
Basic and diluted $ (0.60 )   $ (0.22 )
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:      
Basic and diluted   41,107,889       40,581,989  
       
(1)Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:  
  Three Months Ended March 31,
Cost of revenue $ 1,318     $ 1,836  
Technology and development   708       908  
General and administrative   8,219       2,423  
New pet acquisition expense   2,086       2,382  
Total stock-based compensation expense $ 12,331     $ 7,549  
       
(2)The breakout of cost of revenue between veterinary invoice expense and other cost of revenue is as follows:
  Three Months Ended March 31,
    2023       2022  
Veterinary invoice expense $ 194,137     $ 144,926  
Other cost of revenue   35,846       31,179  
Total cost of revenue $ 229,983     $ 176,105  


 
Trupanion, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share data)
  March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
  (unaudited)    
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 126,714     $ 65,605  
Short-term investments   117,910       156,804  
Accounts and other receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $659 at March 31, 2023 and $540 at December 31, 2022   248,244       232,439  
Prepaid expenses and other assets   17,491       14,248  
Total current assets   510,359       469,096  
Restricted cash   19,045       19,032  
Long-term investments   8,440       7,841  
Property, equipment and internal-use software, net   94,472       90,701  
Intangible assets, net   23,023       24,031  
Other long-term assets   19,544       18,943  
Goodwill   43,031       41,983  
Total assets $ 717,914     $ 671,627  
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 7,384     $ 9,471  
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities   29,560       32,616  
Reserve for veterinary invoices   48,295       43,734  
Deferred revenue   225,513       202,692  
Long-term debt - current portion   1,263       1,103  
Total current liabilities   312,015       289,616  
Long-term debt   102,936       68,354  
Deferred tax liabilities   3,130       3,392  
Other liabilities   5,024       4,968  
Total liabilities   423,105       366,330  
Stockholders’ equity:      
Common stock: $0.00001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 42,355,888 and 41,327,702 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023; 42,041,344 and 41,013,158 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022          
Preferred stock: $0.00001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding          
Additional paid-in capital   511,940       499,694  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (4,255 )     (6,301 )
Accumulated deficit   (196,342 )     (171,562 )
Treasury stock, at cost: 1,028,186 shares at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022   (16,534 )     (16,534 )
Total stockholders’ equity   294,809       305,297  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 717,914     $ 671,627  


 
Trupanion, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
  Three Months Ended March 31,
    2023       2022  
  (unaudited)
Operating activities      
Net loss $ (24,780 )   $ (8,855 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   3,202       2,717  
Stock-based compensation expense   12,331       7,549  
Other, net   (397 )     (79 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts and other receivables   (15,847 )     (23,815 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets   (3,765 )     (2,060 )
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other liabilities   (5,148 )     (1,806 )
Reserve for veterinary invoices   4,606       (1,213 )
Deferred revenue   22,936       23,972  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   (6,862 )     (3,590 )
Investing activities      
Purchases of investment securities   (34,795 )     (22,892 )
Maturities and sales of investment securities   73,793       12,199  
Purchases of property, equipment, and internal-use software   (5,184 )     (3,553 )
Other   100       (5 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   33,914       (14,251 )
Financing activities      
Proceeds from debt financing, net of financing fees   35,130       54,463  
Repayment of debt financing   (607 )      
Proceeds from exercise of stock options   140       600  
Shares withheld to satisfy tax withholding   (853 )     (2,298 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   33,810       52,765  
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, net   260       139  
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   61,122       35,063  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period   84,637       100,869  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 145,759     $ 135,932  


The following table sets forth our key operating metrics:
                               
  Three Months Ended
  Mar. 31,   Dec. 31,   Sep. 30,   Jun. 30,   Mar. 31,   Dec. 31,   Sept. 30,   Jun. 30,
  2023   2022   2022   2022   2022   2021   2021   2021
Total Business:                              
Total pets enrolled (at period end)   1,616,865       1,537,573       1,439,605       1,348,145       1,267,253       1,176,778       1,104,376       1,024,226  
Subscription Business:                              
Total subscription pets enrolled (at period end)   906,369       869,862       808,077       770,318       736,691       704,333       676,463       643,395  
Monthly average revenue per pet $ 63.58     $ 63.11     $ 63.80     $ 64.26     $ 64.21     $ 63.89     $ 63.60     $ 63.69  
Lifetime value of a pet, including fixed expenses $ 541     $ 641     $ 673     $ 713     $ 730     $ 717     $ 697     $ 681  
Average pet acquisition cost (PAC) $ 247     $ 283     $ 268     $ 309     $ 301     $ 306     $ 280     $ 284  
Average monthly retention   98.65 %     98.69 %     98.71 %     98.74 %     98.75 %     98.74 %     98.72 %     98.72 %


The following table reflects the reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands):
       
  Three Months Ended March 31,
    2023       2022  
Net cash used in operating activities $ (6,862 )   $ (3,590 )
Purchases of property, equipment, and internal-use software   (5,184 )     (3,553 )
Free cash flow $ (12,046 )   $ (7,143 )


The following tables reflect the reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP measures (in thousands except percentages):
    Three Months Ended March 31,
      2023       2022  
Veterinary invoice expense   $ 194,137     $ 144,926  
Less:        
Stock-based compensation expense1     (839 )     (1,173 )
Other business cost of paying veterinary invoices     (65,149 )     (44,336 )
Subscription cost of paying veterinary invoices (non-GAAP)   $ 128,149     $ 99,417  
% of subscription revenue     77.6 %     71.1 %
         
Other cost of revenue   $ 35,846     $ 31,179  
Less:        
Stock-based compensation expense1     (448 )     (631 )
Other business variable expenses     (18,743 )     (16,506 )
Subscription variable expenses (non-GAAP)   $ 16,655     $ 14,042  
% of subscription revenue     10.1 %     10.0 %
         
Technology and development expense   $ 4,900     $ 5,229  
General and administrative expense     21,017       9,366  
Less:        
Stock-based compensation expense1     (8,821 )     (3,226 )
Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses2     (4,102 )      
Development expenses3     (898 )     (1,258 )
Fixed expenses (non-GAAP)   $ 12,096     $ 10,111  
% of total revenue     4.7 %     4.9 %
         
New pet acquisition expense   $ 21,642     $ 21,627  
Less:        
Stock-based compensation expense1     (2,032 )     (2,328 )
Other business pet acquisition expense     (51 )     (109 )
Subscription acquisition cost (non-GAAP)   $ 19,559     $ 19,190  
% of subscription revenue     11.8 %     13.7 %
         
1Trupanion employees may elect to take restricted stock units in lieu of cash payment for their bonuses. We account for such expense as stock-based compensation according to GAAP, but we do not include it in any non-GAAP adjustments. Stock-based compensation associated with bonuses was approximately $0.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023.
2Consists of business acquisition transaction expenses, severance cost due to certain officers’ departures, and a $3.8 million non-recurring settlement of accounts receivable related to uncollected premiums in connection with the transition of underwriting a third-party business to other insurers.
3As we enter the next phase of our growth, we expect to invest in initiatives that are pre-revenue, including adding new products and international expansion. These development expenses are costs related to product exploration and development that are pre-revenue and historically have been insignificant. We view these activities as uses of our adjusted operating income separate from pet acquisition spend.


The following table reflects the reconciliation of new pet acquisition expense, previously called "sales and marketing", to acquisition cost and net acquisition cost (in thousands):
                               
  Three Months Ended
  Mar. 31,   Dec. 31,   Sep. 30,   Jun. 30,   Mar. 31,   Dec. 31,   Sept. 30,   Jun. 30,
  2023   2022   2022   2022   2022   2021   2021   2021
New pet acquisition expense $ 21,642     $ 22,457     $ 22,434     $ 22,982     $ 21,627     $ 19,845     $ 19,708     $ 19,390  
Excluding:                              
Stock-based compensation expense   (2,032 )     (2,079 )     (2,108 )     (2,601 )     (2,328 )     (2,136 )     (2,112 )   $ (2,181 )
Acquisition cost   19,610       20,378       20,326       20,381       19,299       17,709       17,596     $ 17,209  
Net of:                              
Sign-up fee revenue   (1,219 )     (1,191 )     (1,339 )     (1,252 )     (1,202 )     (1,162 )     (1,268 )   $ (1,260 )
Other business segment pet acquisition expense   (51 )     (65 )     (181 )     (186 )     (109 )     (76 )     (134 )   $ (118 )
Pet acquisition expense for managing general agent policies   (927 )     (443 )                                    
Net acquisition cost $ 17,413     $ 18,679     $ 18,806     $ 18,943     $ 17,988     $ 16,471     $ 16,194     $ 15,831  


The following table reflects the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss (in thousands):
                               
  Three Months Ended
  Mar. 31,   Dec. 31,   Sep. 30,    Jun. 30,   Mar. 31,   Dec. 31,   Sept. 30,   Jun. 30,
   2023    2022   2022    2022    2022    2021    2021    2021
Net loss $ (24,780 )   $ (9,285 )   $ (12,914 )   $ (13,618 )   $ (8,855 )   $ (7,042 )   $ (6,819 )   $ (9,221 )
Excluding:                              
Stock-based compensation expense   12,140       8,412       8,306       8,462       7,358       6,808       6,443       6,527  
Depreciation and amortization expense   3,202       2,897       2,600       2,707       2,717       2,770       2,944       3,158  
Interest income   (1,729 )     (1,614 )     (1,018 )     (297 )     (97 )     (80 )     (85 )     (84 )
Interest expense   2,387       1,587       1,408       1,193       79       9             3  
Other non-operating expenses                     (1 )                 (1 )     3  
Income tax expense (benefit)   (191 )     (15 )     496       19       (24 )     1,034       (312 )     (195 )
Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses   4,102       193       179                                
(Gain) loss from equity method investment                     (131 )                       6  
Adjusted EBITDA $ (4,869 )   $ 2,175     $ (943 )   $ (1,666 )   $ 1,178     $ 3,499     $ 2,170     $ 197  
 

Contacts:

Investors:
Laura Bainbridge, Vice President, Corporate Communications
Investor.Relations@trupanion.com


