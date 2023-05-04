Trupanion Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), the leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.



“In Q1, veterinary inflation increased 15% year-over-year, approximately 3% higher than our assumptions,” said Darryl Rawlings, Trupanion’s founder, CEO and Chair of the Board. “While these ongoing but necessary increases in veterinary inflation pressured margins in the quarter, they also continued to drive demand for Trupanion, as evidenced by our strong revenue growth. The entire Trupanion team is focused on successfully executing the second half of our 60-month plan and achieving our margin targets.”

First Quarter 2023 Financial and Business Highlights

Total revenue was $256.3 million, an increase of 24% compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Total enrolled pets (including pets from our other business segment) was 1,616,865 at March 31, 2023, an increase of 28% over the first quarter of 2022.

Subscription business revenue was $165.2 million, an increase of 18% compared to the first quarter of 2022 (20% on a constant currency basis).

Subscription enrolled pets was 906,369 at March 31, 2023, an increase of 23% over the first quarter of 2022.

Net loss was $(24.8) million, or $(0.60) per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $(8.9) million, or $(0.22) per basic and diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022. Net loss in the first quarter of 2023 included $8.6 million, or $0.21 per basic and diluted share, of non-recurring expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA was $(4.9) million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Operating cash flow was $(6.9) million and free cash flow was $(12.0) million in the first quarter of 2023. This compared to operating cash flow of $(3.6) million and free cash flow of $(7.1) million in the first quarter of 2022.





Conference Call

Trupanion’s management will host a conference call today to review its first quarter 2023 results. The call is scheduled to begin shortly after 1:30 p.m. PT/ 4:30 p.m. ET. A live webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of Trupanion’s website at https://investors.trupanion.com/ and will be archived online for 3 months upon completion of the conference call. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-0784 (United States) or 1-201-689-8560 (International). A telephonic replay of the call will also be available after the completion of the call, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering the replay pin number: 13737267.

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Puerto Rico and Australia with over 900,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet’s recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only North American provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol “TRUP”. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 relating to, among other things, expectations, plans, prospects and financial results for Trupanion, including, but not limited to, its expectations regarding its ability to continue to grow its enrollments and revenue, and otherwise execute its business plan. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of Trupanion’s management as of the date of this press release, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on information available to Trupanion as of the date hereof, and Trupanion has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: the ability to achieve or maintain profitability and/or appropriate levels of cash flow in future periods; the ability to keep growing our membership base and revenue; the accuracy of assumptions used in determining appropriate member acquisition expenditures; the severity and frequency of claims; the ability to maintain high retention rates; the accuracy of assumptions used in pricing medical plan subscriptions and the ability to accurately estimate the impact of new products or offerings on claims frequency; actual claims expense exceeding estimates; regulatory and other constraints on the ability to institute, or the decision to otherwise delay, pricing modifications in response to changes in actual or estimated claims expense; the effectiveness and statutory or regulatory compliance of our Territory Partner model and of our Territory Partners, veterinarians and other third parties in recommending medical plan subscriptions to potential members; the ability to retain existing Territory Partners and increase the number of Territory Partners and active hospitals; compliance by us and those referring us members with laws and regulations that apply to our business, including the sale of a pet medical plan; the ability to maintain the security of our data; fluctuations in the Canadian currency exchange rate; the ability to protect our proprietary and member information; the ability to maintain our culture and team; the ability to maintain the requisite amount of risk-based capital; our ability to implement and maintain effective controls, including over financial reporting; the ability to protect and enforce Trupanion’s intellectual property rights; the ability to successfully implement our alliance with Aflac; the ability to continue key contractual relationships with third parties; third-party claims including litigation and regulatory actions; the ability to recognize benefits from investments in new solutions and enhancements to Trupanion’s technology platform and website; and our ability to retain key personnel.

For a detailed discussion of these and other cautionary statements, please refer to the risk factors discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including but not limited to, Trupanion’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and any subsequently filed reports on Forms 10-Q, 10-K and 8-K. All documents are available through the SEC’s Electronic Data Gathering Analysis and Retrieval system at https://www.sec.gov or the Investor Relations section of Trupanion’s website at https://investors.trupanion.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Trupanion’s stated results may include certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in its industry as other companies in its industry may calculate or use non-GAAP financial measures differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Trupanion’s reported financial results. The presentation and utilization of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Trupanion urges its investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in its consolidated financial statements, and not to rely on any single financial or operating measure to evaluate its business. These reconciliations are included below and on Trupanion’s Investor Relations website.

Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expenses, Trupanion believes that providing various non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between its operating results from period to period. Trupanion offsets new pet acquisition expense with sign-up fee revenue in the calculation of net acquisition cost because it collects sign-up fee revenue from new members at the time of enrollment and considers it to be an offset to a portion of Trupanion’s new pet acquisition expense. Trupanion believes this allows it to calculate and present financial measures in a consistent manner across periods. Trupanion’s management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and the related financial measures derived from them are important tools for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating operating results over different periods of time.

Trupanion, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (unaudited) Revenue: Subscription business $ 165,210 $ 139,839 Other business 91,119 66,160 Total revenue 256,329 205,999 Cost of revenue: Subscription business(1) 146,091 115,263 Other business 83,892 60,842 Total cost of revenue(2) 229,983 176,105 Operating expenses: Technology and development(1) 4,900 5,229 General and administrative(1) 21,017 9,366 New pet acquisition expense(1) 21,642 21,627 Depreciation and amortization 3,202 2,717 Total operating expenses 50,761 38,939 Gain (loss) from investment in joint venture (71 ) (69 ) Operating loss (24,486 ) (9,114 ) Interest expense 2,387 79 Other income, net (1,902 ) (314 ) Loss before income taxes (24,971 ) (8,879 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (191 ) (24 ) Net loss $ (24,780 ) $ (8,855 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.60 ) $ (0.22 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic and diluted 41,107,889 40,581,989 (1)Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Three Months Ended March 31,

Cost of revenue $ 1,318 $ 1,836 Technology and development 708 908 General and administrative 8,219 2,423 New pet acquisition expense 2,086 2,382 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 12,331 $ 7,549 (2)The breakout of cost of revenue between veterinary invoice expense and other cost of revenue is as follows: Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Veterinary invoice expense $ 194,137 $ 144,926 Other cost of revenue 35,846 31,179 Total cost of revenue $ 229,983 $ 176,105





Trupanion, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 126,714 $ 65,605 Short-term investments 117,910 156,804 Accounts and other receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $659 at March 31, 2023 and $540 at December 31, 2022 248,244 232,439 Prepaid expenses and other assets 17,491 14,248 Total current assets 510,359 469,096 Restricted cash 19,045 19,032 Long-term investments 8,440 7,841 Property, equipment and internal-use software, net 94,472 90,701 Intangible assets, net 23,023 24,031 Other long-term assets 19,544 18,943 Goodwill 43,031 41,983 Total assets $ 717,914 $ 671,627 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,384 $ 9,471 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 29,560 32,616 Reserve for veterinary invoices 48,295 43,734 Deferred revenue 225,513 202,692 Long-term debt - current portion 1,263 1,103 Total current liabilities 312,015 289,616 Long-term debt 102,936 68,354 Deferred tax liabilities 3,130 3,392 Other liabilities 5,024 4,968 Total liabilities 423,105 366,330 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock: $0.00001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 42,355,888 and 41,327,702 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023; 42,041,344 and 41,013,158 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 — — Preferred stock: $0.00001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Additional paid-in capital 511,940 499,694 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,255 ) (6,301 ) Accumulated deficit (196,342 ) (171,562 ) Treasury stock, at cost: 1,028,186 shares at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (16,534 ) (16,534 ) Total stockholders’ equity 294,809 305,297 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 717,914 $ 671,627





Trupanion, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (unaudited) Operating activities Net loss $ (24,780 ) $ (8,855 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,202 2,717 Stock-based compensation expense 12,331 7,549 Other, net (397 ) (79 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts and other receivables (15,847 ) (23,815 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,765 ) (2,060 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other liabilities (5,148 ) (1,806 ) Reserve for veterinary invoices 4,606 (1,213 ) Deferred revenue 22,936 23,972 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (6,862 ) (3,590 ) Investing activities Purchases of investment securities (34,795 ) (22,892 ) Maturities and sales of investment securities 73,793 12,199 Purchases of property, equipment, and internal-use software (5,184 ) (3,553 ) Other 100 (5 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 33,914 (14,251 ) Financing activities Proceeds from debt financing, net of financing fees 35,130 54,463 Repayment of debt financing (607 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 140 600 Shares withheld to satisfy tax withholding (853 ) (2,298 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 33,810 52,765 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, net 260 139 Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 61,122 35,063 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 84,637 100,869 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 145,759 $ 135,932





The following table sets forth our key operating metrics: Three Months Ended Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Jun. 30, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Total Business: Total pets enrolled (at period end) 1,616,865 1,537,573 1,439,605 1,348,145 1,267,253 1,176,778 1,104,376 1,024,226 Subscription Business: Total subscription pets enrolled (at period end) 906,369 869,862 808,077 770,318 736,691 704,333 676,463 643,395 Monthly average revenue per pet $ 63.58 $ 63.11 $ 63.80 $ 64.26 $ 64.21 $ 63.89 $ 63.60 $ 63.69 Lifetime value of a pet, including fixed expenses $ 541 $ 641 $ 673 $ 713 $ 730 $ 717 $ 697 $ 681 Average pet acquisition cost (PAC) $ 247 $ 283 $ 268 $ 309 $ 301 $ 306 $ 280 $ 284 Average monthly retention 98.65 % 98.69 % 98.71 % 98.74 % 98.75 % 98.74 % 98.72 % 98.72 %





The following table reflects the reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands): Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net cash used in operating activities $ (6,862 ) $ (3,590 ) Purchases of property, equipment, and internal-use software (5,184 ) (3,553 ) Free cash flow $ (12,046 ) $ (7,143 )





The following tables reflect the reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP measures (in thousands except percentages): Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Veterinary invoice expense $ 194,137 $ 144,926 Less: Stock-based compensation expense1 (839 ) (1,173 ) Other business cost of paying veterinary invoices (65,149 ) (44,336 ) Subscription cost of paying veterinary invoices (non-GAAP) $ 128,149 $ 99,417 % of subscription revenue 77.6 % 71.1 % Other cost of revenue $ 35,846 $ 31,179 Less: Stock-based compensation expense1 (448 ) (631 ) Other business variable expenses (18,743 ) (16,506 ) Subscription variable expenses (non-GAAP) $ 16,655 $ 14,042 % of subscription revenue 10.1 % 10.0 % Technology and development expense $ 4,900 $ 5,229 General and administrative expense 21,017 9,366 Less: Stock-based compensation expense1 (8,821 ) (3,226 ) Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses2 (4,102 ) — Development expenses3 (898 ) (1,258 ) Fixed expenses (non-GAAP) $ 12,096 $ 10,111 % of total revenue 4.7 % 4.9 % New pet acquisition expense $ 21,642 $ 21,627 Less: Stock-based compensation expense1 (2,032 ) (2,328 ) Other business pet acquisition expense (51 ) (109 ) Subscription acquisition cost (non-GAAP) $ 19,559 $ 19,190 % of subscription revenue 11.8 % 13.7 % 1Trupanion employees may elect to take restricted stock units in lieu of cash payment for their bonuses. We account for such expense as stock-based compensation according to GAAP, but we do not include it in any non-GAAP adjustments. Stock-based compensation associated with bonuses was approximately $0.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. 2Consists of business acquisition transaction expenses, severance cost due to certain officers’ departures, and a $3.8 million non-recurring settlement of accounts receivable related to uncollected premiums in connection with the transition of underwriting a third-party business to other insurers. 3As we enter the next phase of our growth, we expect to invest in initiatives that are pre-revenue, including adding new products and international expansion. These development expenses are costs related to product exploration and development that are pre-revenue and historically have been insignificant. We view these activities as uses of our adjusted operating income separate from pet acquisition spend.





The following table reflects the reconciliation of new pet acquisition expense, previously called "sales and marketing", to acquisition cost and net acquisition cost (in thousands): Three Months Ended Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Jun. 30, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 New pet acquisition expense $ 21,642 $ 22,457 $ 22,434 $ 22,982 $ 21,627 $ 19,845 $ 19,708 $ 19,390 Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense (2,032 ) (2,079 ) (2,108 ) (2,601 ) (2,328 ) (2,136 ) (2,112 ) $ (2,181 ) Acquisition cost 19,610 20,378 20,326 20,381 19,299 17,709 17,596 $ 17,209 Net of: Sign-up fee revenue (1,219 ) (1,191 ) (1,339 ) (1,252 ) (1,202 ) (1,162 ) (1,268 ) $ (1,260 ) Other business segment pet acquisition expense (51 ) (65 ) (181 ) (186 ) (109 ) (76 ) (134 ) $ (118 ) Pet acquisition expense for managing general agent policies (927 ) (443 ) — — — — — — Net acquisition cost $ 17,413 $ 18,679 $ 18,806 $ 18,943 $ 17,988 $ 16,471 $ 16,194 $ 15,831





The following table reflects the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss (in thousands): Three Months Ended Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Jun. 30, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Net loss $ (24,780 ) $ (9,285 ) $ (12,914 ) $ (13,618 ) $ (8,855 ) $ (7,042 ) $ (6,819 ) $ (9,221 ) Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense 12,140 8,412 8,306 8,462 7,358 6,808 6,443 6,527 Depreciation and amortization expense 3,202 2,897 2,600 2,707 2,717 2,770 2,944 3,158 Interest income (1,729 ) (1,614 ) (1,018 ) (297 ) (97 ) (80 ) (85 ) (84 ) Interest expense 2,387 1,587 1,408 1,193 79 9 — 3 Other non-operating expenses — — — (1 ) — — (1 ) 3 Income tax expense (benefit) (191 ) (15 ) 496 19 (24 ) 1,034 (312 ) (195 ) Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses 4,102 193 179 — — — — — (Gain) loss from equity method investment — — — (131 ) — — — 6 Adjusted EBITDA $ (4,869 ) $ 2,175 $ (943 ) $ (1,666 ) $ 1,178 $ 3,499 $ 2,170 $ 197

