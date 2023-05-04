Accurate Leak and Line Launches Nationwide Opportunity for Piping Systems Repair and Diagnostics Franchise
The company is one of the only of its kind to franchise in the country and is now seeking qualified franchisees.
Our franchisees will be set up with everything they need to grab a hold of this niche and increase the revenue of their existing business.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Accurate Leak and Line, a Texas-based company known for its trenchless plumbing technology and slab leak diagnostics and repair services, has just launched a nationwide franchise opportunity.
— Scott Montegomery, Owner
The company, based out of Gun Barrel City, is seeking to add more franchise locations throughout Texas, beginning with Houston, El Paso, and Corpus Christi. The aggressive expansion plan for the group also includes several states. Georgia, Florida, Colorado, Arizona, the Carolinas, Tennessee, Alabama, New Mexico, and several others are among the first territories primed for new Accurate Leak and Line locations.
Scott Montegomery, who owns the company with Chad Montegomery, is urging those who already own a plumbing business or who have extensive industry knowledge to connect with the Accurate Leak and Line team and learn more at the outset of the sales rollout.
“We have an incredibly recession-resistant opportunity here and have dialed in every process for slab leak detection, trenchless plumbing diagnostics, and conventional underground plumbing repairs,” said Scott Montegomery. “Our franchisees will be set up with everything they need to grab a hold of this niche and increase the revenue of their existing business.”
The company takes its franchisees through a comprehensive training program which covers all processes and procedures, from onboarding new staff to new business development. Ongoing operational support, marketing guidance, and presence on the corporate site are also included.
“Franchisees are getting a fantastic opportunity within a segment of the industry that doesn’t have a refined brand presence yet. Our goal is to be the face of pipe infrastructure rehabilitation for sewer and water piping systems here in the US,” said Montegomery. “This is a great business to get into because it combines strong profitability with cost-saving solutions for the property owners that a franchisee can feel great about providing.”
To learn more information about the Accurate Leak and Line franchise opportunity, visit their franchise website at www.accurateleak.com/franchise.
ABOUT Accurate Leak and Line
Since 2002, Accurate Leak and Line has provided expert diagnostics and cost-effective repair solutions for sewer and water piping systems through epoxy pipelining and traditional excavation repair. Accurate Leak and Line boasts a perfect score on Better Business Bureau, a slew of 5-star reviews, and has an entire team of Master Plumbers. Their dynamic solutions create an environmentally safe and sound pipe infrastructure rehabilitation process that is cost-effective for both residential and commercial customers. Find a location near you by visiting www.accurateleak.com. Connect with the team for franchising information through their franchise page.
