OrthoPediatrics Corp. Announce Launch of RESPONSE™ Power Scoliosis System

/EIN News/ -- WARSAW, Ind., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS) a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced the launch of their new Power System for the RESPONSE™ Scoliosis portfolio. The RESPONSE Power System is a complete portfolio of instruments for tapping pedicles, inserting screws, and final tightening of set screws. RESPONSE Power is compatible with OrthoPediatrics’ entire suite of fusion implant systems, including RESPONSE 4.5/5.0and RESPONSE 5.5/6.0 fusion systems, and BandLoc – a sublaminar banding technology. This represents the company’s 49th system for pediatric orthopedic care.



Greg Odle, President of OrthoPediatrics’ Scoliosis business, commented, “Scoliosis procedures are physically demanding for surgeons, and can take a toll on their bodies over time. Our new RESPONSE Power System is designed to provide a more efficient workflow, easier screw insertion, and reduced effort required during final tightening of set screws.”

“The new Power System is a great complement to the RESPONSE Spine portfolio,” said Dr. Timothy Oswald, Pediatric Orthopedic Surgeon at Wellstar Pediatric Orthopedic Care in Atlanta. “Being able to efficiently and safely place and secure implants is critical in fusion procedures, and the new Power System instrumentation provides significant value over manual instrumentation to accomplish these steps. One important advantage is the reduced physical demand on surgeons, which may increase our longevity in the OR.”

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 49 systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 70 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

